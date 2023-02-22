Families of UDR men killed by IRA bomb ‘being divided by Orange Order stance on memorials’

The Orange Order has been accused of dividing the grieving families of two UDR men killed in an IRA booby trap blast in Belfast almost 35 years ago.

A memorial service has taken place on Royal Avenue every year since Frederick Starrett and James Cummings perished when the 200lb bomb exploded as they closed security gates at the North Street junction on February 24, 1988.

The late Ian Paisley marked the anniversary for 10 years before the Orange Order started participating in the service which morphed into a large parade.

But a bitter row has resulted in the institution splitting away from the traditional memorial which has been led by Rev David McIlveen since the former First Minister and DUP leader died in 2014.

“It’s very disappointing that the families have had to effectively choose,” a source told the Belfast Telegraph.

“There are now two services in the exact same location — last year, Rev McIlveen was taking his speakers down as the Orange Order were putting theirs up.

“They effectively dismissed him from his own memorial.”

More than 1,000 people took part in the Ulster Defenders of the Realm LOL 710 march in 2019.

The Orange Order has confirmed it will hold its annual UDR 2 parade in memory of Private Cummings and Private Starrett on Saturday.

It said “the focus is on remembering the two fallen brethren”.

However, the source expressed concerns about the “strong possibility” that bands will parade past members of the Starrett family as they lay wreaths and fall silent.

They accused the Orange Order of “doing what Sinn Fein and the IRA could never do” by splitting up the families.

Both men also belonged to Ballymacarrett No 6 District’s Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934 and Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 respectively.

“Rank and file members have no idea they are taking part in a competing service which is causing so much division and hurt,” the source explained.

“It is incredibly aggressive and hugely arrogant of them to try and tell a minister he is no longer needed at his own memorial.”

It’s understood the feud is related to Rev McIlveen telling BBC Radio Ulster’s Sunday Sequence programme he would not necessarily object to Troubles-related compensation for ex-paramilitaries in September 2019.

He said his fear for the peace process had changed his views on how money should be awarded to victims.

“When it comes to compensation, I know it is a sensitive issue, but I would (be) of the mind that every individual who is suffering ... they should be treated in an anonymous way,” Rev McIlveen explained.

“If there is anonymity it certainly would bring [former paramilitaries] on board but we wouldn’t know anything about that if it was in an anonymous way.”

It followed calls for then Victims’ Commissioner Judith Thompson to resign amid accusations she had lost the confidence of unionists.

She later said she “totally agreed” with a statement made by the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly that there is no equivalence between perpetrators and victims.

But former First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill decided not to re-appoint Ms Thompson to the role when her term finished in August 2020.

Rev McIlveen, who has been involved in the service from the beginning, described the current situation as “very sad”.

“Things have changed over the past couple of years in terms of the Orange Order’s approach and we’ve had to accept this,” Rev McIlveen said.

“It’s been very divisive.”

The retired Free Presbyterian minister confirmed the long-standing memorial will be held near CastleCourt at 11am on Saturday.

“It is deeply personal for me,” he explained.

“I had the unpleasant experience of having to identify Fred that night in the City Hospital.

“His family were so distraught they couldn’t do it and his late parents never recovered from the death of their son,” the minister added.

The IRA bomb that claimed their lives had been placed behind a hoarding on the shopping centre which was being built at the time.

Private Cummings was killed instantly. Private Starrett was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries the next day.

No one was ever convicted for their murder.

A second bomb, believed to have been intended for the police or Army, was discovered and defused.

The Orange Order confirmed its parade will leave Templemore Avenue at 10.50am on Saturday before making its way to Royal Avenue for a short service “which is open to all”.