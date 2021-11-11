Families need to know truth about 'catastrophic failure’ that led to abuse of disabled adults, Dáil is told

THE families of disabled adults abused in Donegal deserve the “full unvarnished truth” about 118 assaults over an eight year period, the Dáil has been told.

Sinn Féin spokesman Pearse Doherty said the Gardaí had last week objected to a circulated executive summary of a report into a scandal at the Ard na Gréine residential facility in Stranorlar.

He alleged that the claimed perpetrator – codenamed “Brandon” – had eventually been sidelined, but then relocated two years later, when the abuse had started again.

He said the HSE had never informed the families of residents of the risks.

Minister Simon Coveney said the Government wanted the report published in full and there was “an urgent effort to get it published quickly.”

A total of 18 residents had been victims of the repeated assaults, the Dáil heard.

Mr Doherty said their families had been waiting for years for a report that would finally give them answers. They had been given a “glimmer of hope” only for the new problem to develop.

“These victims are the most vulnerable in our society. Many of them are non-verbal, and they placed their trust in the centre, under the HSE, to protect the well-being and their safety. And that obviously didn't happen. They were failed,” he said.

The bravery of a whistleblower had brought the matter to light and the Gardai become involved. “The individual identified as Brandon was eventually isolated, and the abuse stopped. But astonishingly two years after that, Brandon was relocated and the abuse started all over again. That was a catastrophic failure,” he said.

Mr Doherty said the HSE continued to fail these families through non-publication of the independent report. “To make matters worse, we now have learned that it is the Garda Síochana has moved to block the publication, concerned the report doesn't accurately reflect what actions they took.”

But he warned: “The Government cannot stand by any longer and allow organs of the state to conceal the truth.” He said there was an “ongoing charade, shroud of secrecy and circling of the state wagons.”

Simon Coveney replied: “The Government is very aware of the trauma that many individuals and families continue to go through, and the families will get to see a full report. We want that to happen as soon as possible.

The HSE had assured the Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte that there is no ongoing risk to service users, he said. Local Gardaí wrote to HSE last Thursday requested the HSE continue to maintain an agreement not to publish the detailed Executive Summary until they completed their own process, Minister Coveney said.

The Gardaí had then written again the following day, Friday November 5, indicating that there was a factual inaccuracy and in the executive summary which should be corrected, he said, while also requesting a copy of the full report. Their correspondence was being sent on to the report’s author for their observations.

If they were satisfied that the report is accurate, “then there will be no need for any further delay,” Mr Coveney said.

“My understanding is that the Minister (Ms Rabbitte) is very keen to ensure that this report is published as soon as possible. Families deserve to get the full truth and to see this full report.”