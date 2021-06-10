Fake pollsters: big three parties all scramble for cover in controversy over use of fake polling firms

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry had called for a garda investigation - before it was revealed that his party also covertly surveyed the public. He said it was “not normal political behaviour”

Simon Harris and Leo Varadkar went on different radio stations at the same time to give diametrically opposed accounts

The country’s three main political parties are scrambling to address the fallout from revelations about their use of fake market research companies to survey unsuspecting members of the public.

After it emerged that Sinn Féin instructed members to pose as pollsters from a fictional opinion poll company, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was forced to admit that Fine Gael paid students to act as independent researchers.

Mr Varadkar’s comments on RTÉ Radio One’s Drive Time were broadcast at around the same time his Cabinet colleague, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, was branding Sinn Féin’s tactics as “sinister” and “bizarre” on Newstalk.

Last night Fianna Fáil also backtracked and admitted their members posed as researchers to covertly survey voters.

Last Saturday, when asked by the Irish Independent if the party posed as private pollsters, Fianna Fáil said: “No. The party does not and is not aware of any members or candidates doing so.”

However, following the revelations about Sinn Féin’s electoral practices and Mr Varadkar’s admission, Fianna Fáil issued a second statement last night, saying they “outsourced polling to private, independent providers” since 2007.

The spokesperson added: “Prior to 2007, we did on occasion use party members to undertake polling, and on those occasions they did pose as market researchers.

“This was to supplement private providers also used. This practise was ended around 2007,” she added.

The admission came after FF TD Marc MacSharry called for a garda investigation into Sinn Féin’s practise of covertly surveying the public, which he said was “not normal political behaviour”.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) also weighed into the debate over the use of fictional polling companies, saying it planned to contact Sinn Féin over their electoral practises, as outlined in the party’s electoral toolkit for activists.

When asked if the other parties will be contacted, a DPC spokesperson said: “As part of the DPC’s ongoing audit of political parties which commenced recently, all political parties have been asked to account for the source of each field of personal data they process concerning electors/voters.”

The controversy was sparked by revelations in the Irish Independent about Sinn Féin activists being instructed to pose as pollsters working for a fake polling company called the Irish Market Research Agency (IMRA).

Party members were given fake ID badges and a backstory to recite if asked about the fictional research company.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin defended the practise in a series of broadcast interviews yesterday, and said the other parties were involved in similar covert polling.

Mr Ó Broin also admitted secretly surveying his constituents using a fake polling company before his first election to the Dáil in 2016.

At around 1pm yesterday, the Tánaiste was asked at a press conference if he was aware of Fine Gael employing similar tactics. He said Fine Gael have only used private polling companies since he became party leader, but added that he “can’t swear blind about local arrangements that may have been done in the past”.

Just a few hours later on RTE Radio One’s Drive Time, Mr Varadkar said his party “quite frankly” did pose as non-existent polling companies to survey voters.

“Volunteers would have been asked to do surveys door-to-door, or students would have been paid to do it and it would have been done on a similar basis – anonymised for the purposes of polling,” the Fine Gael leader said.

At around the same time, while appearing on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder, Minister Harris said he had never encountered the practice during his time in Fine Gael.

“I think it sounds a bit sinister and they need to answer for it,” he said in reference to Sinn Féin.

“Certainly, as somebody who has been involved now in elected politics in the Dáíl for 10 years, I’m not aware of anything like that in an political party – and I wasn’t even expecting Sinn Féin to be up to this,” Mr Harris added.

The Green Party said they have never posed as market researchers to do polling.

Sinn Féin did not respond to queries about when the fake polling strategy was last used. They would also not say if members in Northern Ireland posed as fake pollsters.