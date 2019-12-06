FAI's 'massive' debt is 'very, very worrying', says Minister for Sport Shane Ross

The FAI is due to publish its latest accounts today.

Transport, Tourism and Sport Minister Mr Ross was asked about the reported debt levels as he arrived at a Cabinet meeting in Trim, Co Meath, today.

He said he was "very very concerned about that".

"It’s a massive figure, something which is very, very worrying indeed," he said.

State funding to the FAI has been suspended since controversy arose over its governance.

"We’ve made it absolutely clear that we won’t be restoring State funding until we’re absolutely certain that they are in compliance with normal corporate governance rules," said Mr Ross.

Mr Ross also welcomed the decision by FAI President Donal Conway to step down next month.

He had previously been critical of Mr Conway remaining in the job.

Mr Ross said: "I think it’s a very welcome exit.

"I think it’s time that the old guard exited completely and I do think it’s an appropriate move by the president."

Online Editors