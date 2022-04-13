Fair Deal nursing home residents to keep 60pc of rental income from their family home

Nursing home residents who are part of the Fair Deal scheme will be able to keep 60pc of rental income raised from their family home under plans agreed by Cabinet.

New legislation is being drafted aimed at encouraging people who are on the scheme to rent their homes as part of a renewed effort to address the housing crisis.

Under the scheme at present, nursing home resident must hand over 80pc of all rental income raised from their main residence to pay for their care.

However, the Cabinet agreed to reduce this to 40pc meaning nursing home residents will now be able to keep 60pc of any money raised from rent.

The move is aimed at increasing the housing stock as the Government struggles to dealing with the long running housing crisis and is now facing additional accommodation issues due to the high numbers of refugees arriving in Ireland from war torn Ukraine.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is planning to fast-track the changes to the Nursing Home Support Scheme, otherwise known as Fair Deal, through amendments to building regulation legislation currently at committee stage in the Oireachtas. It is hoped the changes to the scheme will be introduced before the Dáil summer recess.

The Government wants to make the changes as soon as possible in the hope it will free up 8,000 homes owned by people who are currently nursing home residents.

However, some in Government believe the number of houses which will be put up for rent will be a fraction of that figure. In many cases, relatives of the person in care are still living in the home while other people will not want to rent their family home even if they are in care.

Minister for Older People Mary Butler previously raised concerns about older people being taken advantage of and being prematurely put into nursing homes by family members who want to rent their homes.