'Failure to return grant immediately is unacceptable' - Mary Lou McDonald accepts resignation of Sinn Féin's Catherine Kelly

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has accepted the resignation of West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly after revelations that three party offices incorrectly received payments from a Covid-19 grant scheme.

Ms Kelly (33) was a signatory to an account into which a small business grant of €10,000 was lodged, Ms McDonald said.

The West Tyrone MLA took her seat three years ago and has been a member of Sinn Fein since 2009.

The resignation of Ms Kelly brings Sinn Fein's examination of the controversy, which came to light last week, to a close, said Ms McDonald.

"The failure to return the grant immediately is unacceptable," said Ms McDonald.

"The grant was unsolicited and has been repaid in full. Catherine fully accepts that she did not discharge her duties as a public representative in this regard.

"As leader I once again acknowledge and apologise for the clear failure to immediately reimburse public money."

In a statement, Catherine Kelly said: "Last week the party correctly intervened in relation to the failure to immediately return money that had incorrectly been paid into a party account in West Tyrone.

"I have been a signatory to that account for a number of years and as such had a responsibility to ensure it was operated to the highest standard. That did not happen in this case.

"I believe that as a public representative this is not acceptable and therefore I have tendered my resignation as a member of the Assembly with immediate effect.

"I apologise unreservedly to the party, to those who vote for us and to the wider public," she said.

It brings to four the number of resignations within the party regarding the matter, of which the most high-profile is Sinn Fein senator and former Foyle MP, Elisha McCallion.

