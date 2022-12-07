Fáilte Ireland writing to all hotels about the long-term damage likely to be caused by price-spiking

FÁILTE Ireland is writing to all hotels to warn about the damage to tourism that will be caused by continued “price-spiking.”

The phrase refers to the tendency to double, triple or even quadruple standard hotel rates when the date coincides with a major concert or sporting event, particularly in cities, where a standard stay in the capital already costs more than €200 a night.

Paul Kelly, chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, told a Dáil committee today that the body was writing to all hotels to warn them of the reputational damage likely to be caused by repeated spiking.

He said he and Fáilte Ireland knew from “bitter experience” that if Ireland’s image abroad was damaged by stories of price gouging “then it will take many years to recover.”

All businesses need to be cognisant of the long-term effect of excessive pricing, he told the Tourism Committee.

Christy O’Sullivan TD said “extortionate pricing” had already tarnished the industry, but claimed it was more common among international chain hotels in Ireland rather than family-owned concerns.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation claimed average hotel night prices in September this year were €179 in the country as a whole and €202 in Dublin. Prices were up 22pc on 2019.

He said the increase in the VAT rate, from 9pc to 13.5pc, would make the industry uncompetitive.

Denise Campbell of the Irish Hotels Federation claimed the increase had been 18pc since 2019, compared with increases of 34pc in Budapest, 35pc in Athens and 34pc in Paris in the same period. Dublin’s hotel inflation was on a par with London and Lisbon, she said.

Mr Kelly said the amount of tourism accommodation chartered by the State for the accommodation of refugees suggested a “significant increase” in tourism accommodation prices was coming in 2023.

It was “not a good solution for them (refugees), or for tourism,” he said. He pointed out that an overseas visitor spent €2.50 elsewhere in the locality for every €1 spent on accommodation.

Mr O’Mara Walsh said he expected a fall in tourism next year relating to the share of hotel beds occupied by Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers.

The State’s appropriate of hotel beds for this purpose amounted to nearly a quarter (24pc) of all accommodation in Dublin, and 28pc nationally if Dublin was excluded.

Less tourism would mean “inevitable job losses” within the wider economy, he suggested.