Factcheck: Is Taoiseach's claim of delivering 1,000 extra hospital beds correct?

Q: What did Mr Varadkar say?

A: The Taoiseach told RTÉ Radio that the former Fianna Fáil-led government cut 2,000 beds for "ideological" reasons, that Fine Gael has been reversing this, and "1,000 extra beds have been added to our hospitals".

Q: Is the Taoiseach correct about Fianna Fáil's record?

A: Yes, to an extent. There was a push to have more care provided outside of acute hospitals in the years leading up to the economic crash. And around 2,000 hospital beds were closed from 2009 onwards. But this also came amid cost-cutting due to the State's disastrous financial situation.

Q: What about the number of hospital beds the current Government has delivered?

A: Mr Varadkar's claim the Government has added 1,000 beds was disputed by RTÉ's David McCullagh. The department's October 2019 Open Beds report says there are 615 extra beds in the system over the number in place in 2011, when Fine Gael first regained power.

Q: How did the Taoiseach respond?

A: He insisted an extra 1,000 beds had been introduced since 2014. Mr McCullagh suggested they may be looking at different figures. Mr Varadkar said: "Whether it's 1,000 or 600, the truth is we have actually added extra beds." He said there's "more to come", citing 250 this year.

Q: So was the Taoiseach's claim correct?

A: Not entirely. The figures for the number of inpatient and day beds have fluctuated up and down since 2011, meaning they are open to different interpretations. He was wrong to suggest 1,000 beds have been delivered since 2014. That figure is 759. An analysis of the figures provided by the Taoiseach's Department last night put the number of extra beds delivered by Fine Gael at 972 since 2011/2012 - years when the number of both kinds of bed was particularly low.

Irish Independent