Facemasks expected to be dropped for shops, public transport and schools

Laws requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport are expected to be dropped and replaced with guidance urging people to continue to the wearing of face coverings to protect against Covid.

The Government is also expecting the requirement for students to wear masks in primary and secondary schools to come to and end after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets this week.

However, passengers flying abroad will still be required to wear masks on airplanes as those rules are based on EU directives.

The requirement to wear masks in shops and on trains and buses is among the final Covid-19 restrictions remaining after the Government announced a major easing of emergency measures in January.

Nphet will meet on Thursday to review the remaining pandemic restrictions which include the mask mandate and various other measures related to schools.

Senior Government figures also expect public health experts to recommend removing the need for children to wear masks in schools.

The requirement to wear masks in schools was left in place when other restrictions were lifted due to the low levels of vaccination among students.

“Nphet kept masks to get more kids vaccinated but that was always going to be challenging as parents don’t rush to get their kids vaccinated and they don’t really get sick from it,” a Government source said.

The Department of Education is waiting anxiously for Nphet’s advice on masks due to concerns over backlash from teachers unions if they are no longer needed in classrooms.

The department is also expecting advice on other school restrictions such as student pods and staggered lunch breaks. There is some support in the department to leave Covid-19 measures in place until the end of the school term.

Yesterday, Opposition politicians raised concerns over masks being dropped for schoolchildren despite high levels of Covid-19.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the number of children in hospital aged under five is “quite worrying”.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that Covid is still “very much present” in schools despite students wearing masks but said he will support Nphet if it recommends ending the need for masks in classrooms.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his “personal view” is that people should continue wearing masks in shops and on public transport for some time to come.

“The continued mandating of masks will be dealt with, but irrespective of whether it is mandated or not, I would recommend that people would wear masks in retail and public transport for some time yet,” Mr Martin said.

“If they are no longer necessary, they are no longer necessary and people will no longer have to wear them,” he added.

Spokespeople for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said they did not know what either politician’s personal view on masks is.

The Government’s Senior Officials Group will meet on Wednesday to discuss masks and other aspects of the pandemic ahead of Nphet meeting on Thursday.

The Taoiseach has also said the Government is devising a new plan to allow the country to live with Covid until the end of the year.