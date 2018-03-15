TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar is under increasing pressure to explain the details of recalling a call he made on behalf of Donald Trump to a local authority over a proposal to build a wind farm near the businessman's golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

'Extraordinary' - Varadkar under fire after revealing details of intervention over Doonbeg wind farm proposal

Speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington, Mr Varadkar recounted how Mr Trump personally called his office four years ago to ask for his assistance.

Mr Varadkar said he initially thought the call was a "piss-take" when his assistant told him Mr Trump was on the phone. At the time, Mr Varadkar was the Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism.

The businessman told him he was concerned that a wind farm would take away from Doonbeg's landscape and affect his golf business. Speaking at a St Patrick’s Day lunch, Mr Varadkar said he “endeavoured to do" what he could and contacted Clare County Council after the call.

Mr Varadkar said the council ultimately turned down the planning application for the wind farm. "The president has very kindly given me credit for that but it would probably have been declined anyway," Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar’s comments landed him firmly in the firing line of Opposition parties back home, who called for a detailed explanation of his actions. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan described it as a “shocking admission” that “harks back to the very dark days in the Irish planning system”.

He said there was “no doubt” the Taoiseach “exercised undue influence and undermined due process with his intervention”.

“It is a shocking error of judgement. Clare County Council now need to outline who the Minister contacted and whether there is a record of what was said,” he said.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Housing, Planning and Local Government, Barry Cowen, called on the Fine Gael leader to clarify the details of the intervention. "I was amazed to hear today that the Taoiseach made representations on behalf of Mr Donald Trump on a planning matter about wind turbines. What is even more bewildering is that it is only coming to light now when he is actually visiting him in the White House," he said.

“Mr Varadkar needs to give a full account of this issue without delay.” Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin described the Taoiseach’s statement as “extraordinary”.

"The Taoiseach needs to make clear immediately the nature of these representations and if President Trump or a member of his family asked the Taoiseach to make them on his behalf,” he said. “For the Taoiseach to be seen to meddle and intervene on planning processes at Doonbeg is entirely inappropriate." Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire characterised the Taoiseach’s comments as an attempt to “brag” about his influence, while Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy described it as an “apparently folksy tale”.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach has sought to play down Mr Varadkar's intervention on behalf of President Trump. “Doonbeg is a significant tourism asset in the west and as Minister for Tourism he received a call from Donald Trump regarding the property he owns. Mr Trump raised a couple of issues and as Minister for Tourism he sought clarity from the local authority. As a line minister, if someone raises something you check it out,” he said.

In an interview with Time Magazine last summer, Mr Varadkar also referred to the planning matter. Asked about his conversations with President Trump, Mr Varadkar told Time: "We have actually spoken twice. The first time was many years ago, on a different matter. It was a small thing. When he bought the [Doonbeg] golf course in County Clare, I was Minister for Tourism at the time and he had a planning issue which we were able to resolve. It was resolved by the county council rather than by me but it was resolved." Two proposals for wind farms at Doonbeg have been turned down in recent years.

In 2015 An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission to Clare Coastal Wind Power Ltd to erect a nine-turbine wind farm within sight of Mr Trump's Doonbeg Golf Resort on Co Clare's Atlantic coast, ending a four year battle. In that instance the board turned down the plans due to the impact it would have on freshwater pearl mussel in the area. In the inspector's report the impact the farm would have on the views from the golf course were listed as one of the reasons for recommending the permission be turned down.

Fears of a potential flood risk was also cited. The most recently planned 413ft-high wind farm was to be located only 4km from the resort and, in the objection, consultants employed by the Trump golf club claimed that the wind farm "will have a detrimental impact on the viability of the Doonbeg Golf Resort". Some 42 objections were lodged against the plan.

