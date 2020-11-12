Extra leave scheme for new parents may not be ready until April

NEW parents may have to wait until April to avail of a scheme for three weeks’ extra Parent’s Leave promised by the Government last summer, TDs have been told.

Plans for extra leave were announced amid a campaign among mothers seeking an extra three months of maternity leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three weeks of extra leave that can be taken by either parent was provided for in last month’s Budget, but the scheme may not be fully up and running until March or April.

Department of Social Protection Secretary General John McKeon told the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that legislation must be passed and an IT system developed to process payments.

Parent’s Leave previously stood at two weeks but will be extended to five under the Government plans.

It will be possible to claims a €245-per-week Parent’s Benefit payment during this time.

New parents will be able to take the leave within the first two years of a child’s life.

And the eligibility is to be backdated to all babies born from November 2019 onwards so that people who became parents during the pandemic can avail of it.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill asked Mr McKeon for an update on the scheme and when parents will be eligible at today’s PAC meeting.

Mr McKeon said primary responsibility for the plans lie with the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

“They've got to provide the legislation in order to oblige an employer to grant the Parent’s Leave in the first case...

"It will take us some time after that to put the IT and processing systems in place.

"We estimate it could be March or April of next year but from whatever day the Oireachtas enacts the legislation people will be entitled to leave and to payment on that date."

He said there are “complexities in this” when it comes to imposing an obligation on employers to grant leave in terms of notice periods and substitution periods.

This has to be covered in the legislation that the Department of Children hope to get into the Oireachtas “as soon as possible”.

"And once the legislation is enacted we will certainly pay people from that date.

"We've taken some measures in anticipation of that to start work on building the systems but it is quite complex.”

Ms Carroll MacNeill said some mothers who had a baby in February or March and are returning from maternity leave may be facing difficulties in coming back to work.

She said there’s “quite a number of people who would hope that they could get the benefit of Parent’s Leave at that stage before coming back to work”.

She said there have been suggestions that if an employers allowed them to take the leave, the benefit could be paid at a later date and asked if the department is working towards such a solution.

Mr McKeon said: “That’s one that the Department of Children and Youth Affairs will have to look at.

"Personally, I think there would be difficulties with that because you're imposing an obligation on an employer prior to the legislation.”

Ms Carroll MacNeill asked about circumstances where employers agreed to it.

Mr McKeon again said it was an issue for the Department of Children adding: “We’ll follow whatever the legislative provision is… we’ll pay it.”

He said there are other benefits available to people at the end of maternity leave including parental leave and the supplementary welfare allowance scheme for people facing financial difficulties.

