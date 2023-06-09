Extra 10,000 beds for Ukrainians in refurbished accommodation by the end of 2024 - Taoiseach

An extra 10,000 bed spaces for Ukrainian refugees will be provided through refurbished accommodation by the end of next year, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He said some of these are starting to come on stream and the first couple of refurbished old buildings will be available “in the coming weeks”.

Ministers heard last night at the Cabinet sub-committee on Ukraine that old buildings will be converted into living spaces for migrants.

“We believe that we can provide about 10,000 - bed spaces if you like – in refurbished accommodation,” said Mr Varadkar.

“The modulars are now a reality, the first ones are ready for occupation now in Cork and we’re going to scale them up as well.”

He said that the 10,000 bed spaces will be rolled out “between now and the end of next year”.

Around 10,000 refugees are now living in housing which was pledged by the public, including spare rooms or empty houses.

However, Mr Varadkar said it is “hard to see” when B&B and hotel accommodation can be freed up for tourists.

“The real challenge that we face is the numbers keep coming in.

“We’ve experienced a refugee crisis in Ireland the likes of which we’ve never seen before and ever imagined. Nearly 100,000 people have come to Ireland in the past year, mostly from Ukraine but also from other parts of the world.”

The Taoiseach said it is a “considerable achievement” that housing and shelter has been provided for “almost all of them”

He said Ireland cannot “buy” its way out of taking in refugees after the Cabinet this week agreed to pay €1.5m to the EU due to inability to accommodate 350 refugees.

Almost 500 deportation orders have been signed this year and Mr Varadkar said migrants flee to neighbouring countries due to “practicalities”.

“If people come here seeking international protection, we have to assess that application. We have to assess them more quickly because we want to give people who are genuine refugees status,” he said.