Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there are channels to resolve the issues with the Northern Ireland protocol, though a further grace period would be “very problematic”.

The dispute between the EU and the UK escalated recently after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would do whatever it takes to keep goods flowing between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“I've talked to some of our friends here today, who do seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country, a single territory. I just need to get that into their heads,” Mr Johnson said at a G7 meeting yesterday.

“I think we can sort it out but... it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes.”

However, speaking today on Sky News today, Mr Martin said that it is possible for progress to be made on the issue.

“I think the UK government are under no illusions about where the EU is coming from in relation to the Protocol,” he said.

“But the European Union is willing and very engaged in endeavoring in trying to find the solutions to the issues that have been raised in respect of the Northern Ireland Protocol. And in my view the channels do exist to get this resolved.

“In particular, the Šefčovič/Frost process should be fully explored and optimised to get an agreement. And I think the prospects in my view, if there’s a will there on both sides - and there is a will there from the EU side, I know that. I detect it from the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The British government is anxious to get a resolution from this. So I think we should work at it.”

The Taoiseach said the focus needs to be on resolving issues rather than politics, and that we need to “move beyond where we are”.

“I think from my understanding of a lot of the technical issues that have been discussed progress can be made on quite a lot of the issues,” he said.

“I believe the US administration’s comments last week which were released are interesting as well, in so far as they deal with a significant issue that would concern the British government - ie the capacity to do a trade deal with the United States. Whilst also having an SPS arrangement between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“In my view, there’s a legitimate issue there for the United Kingdom government. But in our view, an SPS agreement would deal with up to 80pc of all these issues. And I think it’s a prize worth certainly exploring in the fullest manner possible.”

Finally, he added: “We do believe in seamless trade on the island of Ireland - it makes sense. We believe in seamless trade in so far as we possibly can between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.”

