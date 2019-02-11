Ex-Rose of Tralee Walsh to seek FG nomination for EU elections

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh will seek the Fine Gael nomination to run in the European elections.

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh will seek the Fine Gael nomination to run in the European elections.

Announcing the decision, the prominent LGBT rights activist said deciding to run for Fine Gael was easy as the party aligns with her "core values".

She will seek the party's nomination to run in the Midlands/North-West constituency at a selection convention in a few weeks' time.

Speaking to the 'Sunday Independent', the Defence Forces reservist defended Fine Gael's handling of the homelessness crisis and suggested that nurses are well paid.

Ms Walsh, a native of Shrule, Co Mayo, said the homeless crisis was "universal" and not just a problem in Ireland.

"I think the homeless crisis was not just created in the last three or four years and not just under the Fine Gael Government but created a number of years prior," she added.

On the issue of the nurses' strike, she said the nurses agreed to a "substantial" 2.5pc pay increase under the public sector pay deal, but added that she would like to see everyone involved around the table negotiating a solution to end the industrial action.

Irish Independent