Katherine Zappone declined a job with the UN after furore in the summer. Picture by Collins

Expressions of interest should be sought for all special envoy positions a government review of the Katherine Zappone controversy has found.

A review of Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s botched appointment of Ms Zappone as a special envoy also said detailed descriptions of similar roles should be drafted before a person is appointed.

It also says taxpayer funded special envoy positions should always be brought before Cabinet and terms for appointments should be agreed with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Mr Coveney caused weeks of controversy for the Government when he decide to appoint Ms Zappone as a special envoy for freedom of expression.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin raised concerns at a Cabinet as he was not aware Mr Coveney planned to appoint his former Cabinet colleague to the role.

The former Children’s Minister stepped down from the position just over a week after he appointment when details of a party for 50 people she held in the Merrion Hotel emerged in the Irish Independent.

Mr Coveney defended the appointment during a controversial appearance on RTE Radio One’s News At One but later accepted he was embarrassed by the entire affair.

He was called before Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs on two occasions to discuss his decision to appoint Ms Zappone to he previously non-existent role.

Mr Coveney will present the findings of the report at today’s Cabinet meeting.