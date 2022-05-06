Exploratory discussions on public service pay to get underway – Minister Michael McGrath

The green light has been given by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath for exploratory discussions with unions on public service pay issues.

A statement released this afternoon said that following discussions with Government colleagues at this week’s Cabinet meeting, Mr McGrath had today directed his officials to arrange to enter into exploratory discussions with Public Service Unions and representative staff associations in relation to an agreed way forward on public service pay issues.

“These will be difficult discussions against a very challenging backdrop,” he said.

"The discussions must be cognisant of the multiple challenges that the country is currently facing including the impact of rising inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

“However, I believe that there is scope for all parties to engage constructively on a way forward that is reasonable and fair to both public servants and taxpayers generally”.

Public service unions triggered a clause of the current Building Momentum deal, that allows for it to be reviewed in a letter Mr McGrath.

According to the clause, there should be “prior engagement” between the parties.

Public service unions have been seeking a review of the current public service pay agreement due to soaring inflation.

Fórsa general secretary Kevin Cullinane said there is an “urgent need” for extra pay for the country’s 340,000 public servants to stabilise the current wage agreement.

Public servants are being paid up to 3pc over two years under the deal, of which 1pc is due on October 1 next.

The previous deal, the Public Service Stability Agreement, meant increases worth approximately 2pc a year between 2018 and 2020.

Speaking to the Irish Independent two months ago, Mr Cullinane said the Building Momentum deal, which is due to run until the end of this year, is “very modest”.

He said a 1pc increase equals 0.25pc over the full year when paid in October.

“That meant we were more than 2pc behind the annual cost-of-living increase of 2.4pc,” he said, adding that the 1pc increase for this year will be 6pc or more behind the annual cost-of-living increase, and “could be even worse”.

“So I suppose it’s clear it wasn’t the intention of the parties, the Government and public service unions at the time we negotiated the deal, that pay movement for public service employees would be so out of step with prices.”