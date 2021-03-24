Explainer: How EU and UK are on brink of vicious Covid-19 vaccine battle… and Ireland is not happy

EU COMMISSION president, Ursula von der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, are on the brink of a vicious Covid-19 vaccine battle.

But not all EU leaders – including Taoiseach Micheál Martin – are convinced a tougher stance by Brussels will help get jabs into arms any quicker.

We untangle a complex row over our only Covid-19 “get-out-of-lockdown card”.

What is at the heart of this latest EU-UK Covid-19 vaccine supply battle?

Each side is accusing the other of “vaccine nationalism”. But the figures speak for themselves. In the last two months the EU has exported 41 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 33 countries.

A quarter of those EU vaccine exports – about 10 million doses – have gone to the UK. But the UK – which insists it is not operating a vaccine export ban – has supplied nothing to the EU.

Prime Minister Johnson continually insists London is not banning exports. But the figures are remarkable. It’s EU: 10 million, UK: 0.

Why is the EU exporting any vaccines at all at this time of crisis?

The EU is a pharmaceutical producing powerhouse and a global champion of free trade. A vaccine export ban, at what is hopefully a temporary supply chokepoint, would seriously dent both those central aims and leave the EU accused across the world of breaching its legal and political obligations.

An export ban also risks seriously backfiring – as pointed out by the Taoiseach on Monday. The bulk of medicines made in the EU – including Covid vaccines – source vast amounts of diverse raw materials from around the globe.

A series of tit-for-tat export bans is a real prospect, widely disrupting medicine supplies. One Brussels official has described the EU as “the world’s pharmacy”.

What is the EU’s latest move?

Commission President, Ms von der Leyen, wants to expand the EU’s capacity to block certain vaccine exports. The latest rules do not specify a vaccine maker, nor do they mention any one country.

But it’s plain as day that this is about the British-Swedish firm, AstraZeneca, and the United Kingdom. AstraZeneca has met its UK contracts but seriously under-delivered to the EU.

The plan cites tighter vaccine supply controls for countries restricting vaccine exports to EU countries. It notably states that such restrictions can be “either by law or any other means”.

The tighter controls can also hit countries which are disrupting supplies of pharmaceutical raw materials.

In an ideal world, this EU gambit could improve very slow vaccine supplies to the 27 member states, including Ireland. But it hopefully would not open the EU to accusations of “vaccine nationalism” at a time of crisis.

Is this linked to the EU’s poor vaccine scores – and the UK’s success in the same area?

Yes. Very definitely.

The EU has fewer than one in 12 people with just one jab – the UK rate is now well over 40pc.

If Europe’s current lacklustre vaccination performance continues, then it could take 12 months to complete vaccine programmes promised for late summer or September.

What is Boris Johnson’s reaction to the EU announcement?

He is playing it very cool and avoiding his usual resort to “prodding the EU beast” to please an English Tory audience.

Mr Johnson can still cling to his boast that the UK’s darkest lockdown could all but end by late June. But, with problems looming over AstraZeneca vaccine supplies from India, the UK looks like being dependent on vaccines made in mainland Europe.

The UK PM hit the phones to talk with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and French President, Emmanuel Macron, ahead of an EU leaders’ online summit tomorrow evening.

Is Ireland the only EU member state worried Brussels is over-reacting?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was a frontrunner in advising caution on Monday. But others taking a similar line include Belgium and Netherlands, each with big pharmaceutical sectors like Ireland, and also major UK traders.

Other like-minded EU states include Finland and Sweden. Yesterday, the German Chancellor had a shilling each way, arguing that export bans are dangerous.

But she added that the EU expected a two-way export business in vaccines. France wants to be seen to take the gloves off to the UK.

Where does it go from here?

An EU leaders’ summit tomorrow happens via videolink. A planned face-to-face meeting was cancelled due to worsening Covid outbreaks in mainland Europe, which gives more urgency to these talks.

The Taoiseach and other leaders will closely question the wisdom of the latest export curbs. They will also put more pressure on Brussels to explain why it cannot produce more vaccine doses more quickly.

Micheál Martin is not the only one feeling the heat here. The German and French governments are facing early re-election challenges.