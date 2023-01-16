Explainer: Why is Paschal Donohoe in hot water over election expenses and what happens next?

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has landed himself in trouble, what’s that all about?

Mr Donohoe is currently under investigation by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) over undeclared donations from the 2016 General Election.

What did he not declare?

The minister admitted he should have declared work carried out on his behalf by six individuals who put up campaign posters during the election for him. He said he should have also registered the use of a commercial vehicle.

Why did he not declare it in the first place?

He said he was under the impression the work was done on a voluntary basis but he since established his friend Michael Stone, who is CEO of the Designer Group, paid those who put up the posters. A Designer Group vehicle was also used to transport the posters.

How much was all of that worth?

Mr Donohoe says Mr Stone paid those doing the work €917 for putting up the posters during the campaign and the minister estimated the cost of using the company van was around €140. He made a declaration to Sipo on Sunday updating his election donations to take into account amounts totalling €1,057.

What rules did he potentially break?

Paschal Donohoe. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Paschal Donohoe. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Sipo rules say election candidates must state any donations they received above €1,000 in a calendar year. They must also register any corporate donations above €200. Mr Donohoe claims the donations from Mr Stone were made on an individual basis to his constituency organisation rather than as a corporate donation.

Why has all this only come up now?

A freelance journalist called Liam Deegan made a complaint to Sipo about the work paid for by Mr Stone and claimed the cost could have been close to €10,000 when the use of the vehicle and fuel is taken into account. Mr Donohoe said it will be up to Sipo to decide how much it all cost.

Is the minister being upfront and transparent about all this?

Not exactly. The Sunday Independent asked him directly about these donations as far back as November 25, 2022 and at that point his spokesperson said his constituency reviewed his election donations and all was up to date. At a press conference on Sunday, Mr Donohoe admitted he was wrong to say this.

He said he only established the facts around the work done on his behalf in December.

He has also admitted he knew about the use of the commercial van as far back as 2017 and said he should have registered the related cost with Sipo at that time.

Isn’t Paschal Donohoe responsible for overseeing the funding for Sipo in his role as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform?

He is and he said he will now recuse himself from any meetings or discussion on ethics or Sipo while the investigation into his expenses is on going. He said he would not resign but said he will consider the matter once the outcome of the Sipo investigation is known.

What is the political fallout for Mr Donohoe?

The opposition smell blood and look set to make the most of the Sipo investigation into the minister. Mr Donohoe said he will participate in any Oireachtas debate related to the matter which is now likely.

Is Mr Donohoe safe or will he have to go?

Like I said, the opposition seem to believe they will get a scalp and force him from office or at least embarrass him. But, more worryingly for the minister, within Fianna Fáil there is a view his days may be numbered.