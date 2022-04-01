Explainer: Who is Dr Tom Clonan, the country’s newest Senator?

Dr Tom Clonan won the race for Ivana Bacik’s Seanad seat on the Dublin university panel and has now been crowned the country’s newest Senator.

This was his third time running for the Dublin University Seanad seat.

The security analyst is best known for being a columnist and a broadcaster, appearing on many national shows as well as being a former Army Captain.

He worked as a security analyst for the Irish Times from 2001 until 2016 and is currently a columnist for The Journal.

He also lectures Masters students in the Technological University of Dublin (TUD) in political communication and forensic research methodology.

Read More

Dr Clonan is also credited for exposing sexual abuse in the Defence Forces in 2000 while completing a PhD as a serving member of the forces, when he uncovered a culture of discrimination, harassment, bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault directed at female members.

From September 1998 to February 2000, Tom interviewed 60 female soldiers - 59 of the 60 females interviewed reported a catalogue of discrimination, harassment, bullying, sexual harassment and assault.

A further 12 of the 60 women interviewed said they had been sexually assaulted in the workplace, this ranged from touching, to attempted rape and rape. The reports of assault were made by privates, NCOs and officers.

The details of his investigation were later reported in the Sunday World for the first time.

He lives in Booterstown in Dublin with his family and four children.

His son Eoghan has a rare neuromuscular disease and Dr Clonan has campaigned on disability issues as his son does not identify as ‘Disabled’ or ‘Partially Sighted’ even though he is legally blind and a wheelchair user.

Dr Clonan graduated from Trinity College Dublin in 1987 and is from Finglas in Dublin.