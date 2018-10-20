Explainer: What you need to know about voting in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum

Here's what you need to know about polling day.

What time can I vote?

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

How do I know if I can vote?

You can check to see if you're on the voting register at checktheregister.ie

Do I get a polling card in advance?

You should receive a polling card in the post telling you at which polling station to vote. If you don't receive a card, you can still vote if you are registered.

What do I need to bring with me?

You don't need to have your polling card with you on the day, but you should bring a valid form of identification. This can include a passport, a driving licence, a public services card, or an employee or student ID card with a photograph.

How many ballot papers will I get?

We're voting in a both a presidential election and on the blasphemy referendum, so you'll get two polling cards. There will be a green ballot paper for the referendum and a white ballot paper for the election.

How do I vote in the referendum?

You vote by marking an 'X' in the 'Yes' box, or an 'X' in the 'No' box. You are not allowed mark any other part of the ballot paper and you can only mark one box. Otherwise, your vote will be a spoilt vote.

How do I vote in the election?

The names of the candidates appear in alphabetical order and no political affiliations are given. The voter should indicate the order of his or her choice by writing 1 opposite the name of his or her first choice and, if he or she so wishes, 2 opposite the name of his or her second choice, 3 opposite the name of his or her third choice and so on.

Online Editors