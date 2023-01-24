Explainer: What we learned and questions that remain after Paschal Donohoe’s Dáil grilling

Embattled Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has given a second Dáil statement on his relationship with businessman Michael Stone who, it now transpires, paid for postering in his last two election campaigns.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Donohoe sought to put to bed a controversy over undeclared campaign donations that has dogged him for nearly a fortnight. Here is what we learned from the nearly hour-long back and forth with opposition TDs.

The unauthorised donation

After an earlier statement from Mr Stone confirming that he paid for men to put up posters for the minister in 2020, Mr Donohoe confirmed that, as a result, Fine Gael in Dublin Central received an “unauthorised corporate donation” of just over €434, of which €234 would now be repaid to Mr Stone’s company, Designer Group, as it goes above the €200 legal limit.

Mr Donohoe was at pains throughout the debate to point out that he had not received campaign cash from Mr Stone, rather that the donations he was declaring were “the value of posters being put up”, which in his now-amended election return amounts to €1,057 in 2016 and €1,256.20 in 2020.

The opposition has questioned the calculations behind these fresh declarations and how they align with the commercial value of similar postering operations during elections.

How many posters did Stone pay to be put up?

Mr Donohoe initially told TDs that the “vast majority” of his posters were erected on a voluntary basis, but later told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty that he had “not been able to determine” how many posters were erected by the men paid for by Mr Stone. Later in fiery exchanges, Mr Donohoe said that the men had been responsible for erecting “a small number” of posters.

All of this comes after Mr Donohoe’s spokesperson last week told Independent.ie that a review of the 2016 postering operation “found that around 150 were erected by the men”. This evening, Mr Donohoe’s spokesperson told Independent.ie: “The best estimate is that 150 posters were erected in 2016. We have not been able to determine the number for 2020.”

Donohoe ‘broke electoral rules’

Labour’s Ged Nash told Mr Donohoe that he had broken electoral rules on two occasions – in the 2016 and 2020 general elections – in failing to declare the donations.

“These were donations made to you and they did not... comply with the law,” Mr Nash said.

Mr Donohoe said in response that he took “no pleasure” in hearing that, but said it was up to Sipo (Standards in Public Office Commission) to evaluate the matter of whether he had breached the law.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy later pointed out to Mr Donohoe: “You are the minister responsible for Sipo, you’re supposed to know this stuff.”

Shifting the blame

In his opening remarks, Mr Donohoe accepted responsibility and apologised for the difficulties this story had caused. But it is Michael Stone who has fallen on his sword in resigning from two state bodies, the North East Inner City group and the Land Development Agency.

Mr Donohoe also pointedly noted that he had made “best efforts” to clarify what support had been given to him in 2016 and 2020 but it was only last Wednesday night – after he spoke in the Dáíl – that Mr Stone made him aware of having paid for poster erections in 2020. Up to that point, Mr Stone had told the minister twice that he had not provided a 2016-style donation for the last general election.

Meanwhile, the minister also disclosed that Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam, who works in Mr Donohoe’s office, had received the posters during the 2020 general election campaign after he was asked who Mr Stone had been dealing with Fine Gael Dublin Central.

The minister also pointed out that having been appointed Fine Gael’s national director of elections he was “barely in my constituency office” as he was “performing a national duty” in running the party’s campaign. This was in part a defence to accusations from Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall that “ignorance of the law is not a defence”.

Coming out swinging

Surrounded by his Fine Gael and cabinet colleagues, Mr Donohoe was occasionally incensed at the barbs from the opposition benches and fought back.

“I am not sure if you are interested in my answer or my head,” he told Pearse Doherty at one point, while later he scolded Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín. “I play no role in who gets a contract from the State,” he angrily told the Meath West TD.

He sought to put distance between himself and Mr Stone’s appointment to the board of the Land Development Agency, saying he had “no recollection” of talking to Eoghan Murphy about Mr Stone, whom the former housing minister appointed to the LDA board.

Sipo decides

Mr Donohoe said he had put all the information he has available to him on the Dáil record and that Sipo had written to him last week, but given him no timeline for its consideration of the matter.

His political fate may ultimately hinge on what the ethics watchdog decides and whether any further damaging information emerges.