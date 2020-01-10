The Stormont Assembly is on the verge of being restored, with the DUP leadership signing up to a new deal to restore power-sharing.

Explainer: What is in the new Stormont deal - and what were the key events in the three-year impasse?

The Irish and UK governments last night published proposals to break the deadlock that has gripped Northern Ireland for three years.

But what's in the deal?

A central translation hub to provide Irish language services in Government is to be established as part of the proposed Stormont deal.

The devolved administration's nine departments and associated bodies will avail of a unit allowing use of Irish and its unionist counterpart, Ulster Scots.

Business at the Assembly may be conducted in both languages as well as English, with a simultaneous translation system as seen in the EU institutions.

An office of identity and cultural expression to promote respect for diversity, build social cohesion and reconciliation and support all aspects of cultural and linguistic heritage will be established.

An Irish language commissioner will recognise, support, protect and enhance its development and provide official recognition of its status.

The commissioner will develop best practice standards for usage of Irish within public bodies. Those standards would have to be approved by both the DUP and Sinn Fein in any new Executive.

A commissioner on the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition will enhance and develop the language, arts and literature associated with it and provide official recognition for its status.

The lengthy impasse on the language issue revolved around whether provisions for the Irish language would be enacted as a stand-alone Act or as part of a broader piece of legislation.

The governments have proposed to do it by amending the 1998 Northern Ireland Act with three separate Bills - one specifically dedicated to provisions for the Irish language.

The petition of concern, introduced following the 1998 peace accord to protect minority rights but later used to block change such as same-sex marriage, will be "reduced and returned to its intended purpose".

The text said: "The parties will publicly commit to taking or supporting petitions of concern only in the most exceptional circumstances and as a last resort, having used every other available mechanism."

The threshold for its triggering will remain at 30 Assembly members but will need the support of two or more parties.

Parties would agree that a three-year absence of devolved government cannot happen again and create a package of measures to deliver more sustainable and resilient institutions during periods of political difficulty.

That includes a party leaders' forum, a sub-committee of the ministerial Executive on Brexit and measures strengthening the ability of opposition parties to hold ministers to account.

If political tensions in future threaten breakdown of the institutions, the agreement provides for a longer 24-week period before an Assembly election must be called. Ministers will remain in office in a caretaker capacity.

The collapse of the Assembly was caused by Sinn Fein concerns over how the DUP operated the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Under the deal, ministers' responsibility for their special advisers would be strengthened, details of their meetings with external organisations would be published as well as information about gifts and hospitality enjoyed by special advisers.

Requirements for record-keeping and protections for whistleblowers would be strengthened.

The accountability of ministers to the Assembly and the need for its scrutiny committees to be provided with information would be made clear.

Priorities for new ministers, as widely envisaged, will include immediately settling the nurses' pay dispute which has caused strike action and paralysed some services, reconfiguring hospitals, and delivering extra nursing and midwifery undergraduate places.

It will also address problems such as mental health, alcohol and drugs abuse, and tackle cancer.

A stalled plan for graduate entry medical school at Magee College in Londonderry will go ahead.

The Executive would also commit to fund three cycles of IVF.

The new ministerial Executive is also pledged to address resourcing pressures in schools and resolve the teachers' industrial dispute.

The deal would see the extension of Stormont-funded mitigation payments for those affected by welfare reforms. The payments are currently due to expire in March.

Police numbers would increase to 7,500 under the terms of the agreement.

There would also be reforms to speed up the criminal justice system.

Legislation to further implement the Armed Forces Covenant would be introduced and a Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner will be appointed.

The deal would see the UK Government introduce legislation to implement stalled mechanisms to deal with toxic legacy of the Troubles within 100 days.

Here is a timeline of some of the key events in the three-year Stormont impasse:

2017:

January - Stormont's Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness quits the powersharing administration in protest against DUP First Minister Arlene Foster's handling of a botched green energy scheme - the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI).

The ministerial executive falls a week later and a snap election is called. A public inquiry is ordered into the RHI scandal.

March -Sinn Fein makes major gains in the snap Assembly election, cutting what was a 10-seat gap from the DUP to a solitary seat. The long-standing unionist majority within the Assembly goes.

Mr McGuinness dies from a rare heart condition.

A statutory deadline to form a new executive within three weeks of the election falls as the parties fail to agree a basis for re-entering government together.

April -Another deadline for agreement set by Secretary of State James Brokenshire passes without a deal.

May - Mr Brokenshire sets a third deadline for mid-May. A week later the deadline goes up in smoke when Theresa May calls a surprise snap general election. Talks are paused.

June - The DUP emerge from the election as Westminster kingmakers and agree a confidence and supply arrangement to prop up Ms May's minority government.

July - Another talks initiative fails and the process is put in cold storage over the summer parading season.

October - Talks resume but are largely confined to engagement between the two main parties. Stormont's smaller parties claim they are being kept in the dark.

Despite reports of some movement on the key stumbling blocks, a deal does not materialise.

November - Mr Brokenshire sets Stormont's 2017/18 budget at Westminster.

Gerry Adams announces he is to step down as Sinn Fein president.

The RHI inquiry commences oral hearings at Stormont.

2018:

January - Mr Brokenshire leaves the government due to ill health. Former culture secretary Karen Bradley takes over at the Northern Ireland Office, announcing a new round of all-party talks.

February - Mary Lou McDonald is formally elected the new Sinn Fein president.

Mrs May and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travel to Stormont amid growing expectation a deal could be close. Their visit fails to deliver a breakthrough.

A few days later, talks break down in acrimony amid claims from Sinn Fein that the DUP had agreed a deal to return to Stormont, only to get cold feet. The DUP denies the claims.

September - Ms Bradley decides to cut Stormont Assembly members' pay from £49,500 to £35,888.

She also rules out calling an Assembly election and says she will bring forward legislation to allow civil servants to make decisions in the absence of devolution.

Stormont parties meet for the first time since the breakdown of talks in February.

2019:

April - A month of fresh talks are triggered following the dissident republican killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry when a bullet aimed at police goes astray.

June - Tanaiste Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley lead "intensified" talks at Stormont.

The place of the Irish language in society, same-sex marriage and abortion dominates the debate.

The DUP's confidence and supply arrangement with the British Government comes under increasing strain over Brexit and the Irish border question.

July - Amid the slow collapse of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Government, Parliament legislates to legalise abortion and same-sex marriage as part of an Executive Formation Act.

Mrs May's replacement as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, holds a private dinner with senior DUP figures and visits Stormont to meet other party leaders. A range of interest groups including Irish language activists protest outside.

December - Another general election sees the DUP lose two MPs, including former Westminster leader Nigel Dodds.

The DUP and Sinn Fein's share of the vote drops significantly compared to the 2017 general election - by 5.4pc and 6.7pc respectively - while the cross-community and anti-Brexit Alliance party enjoys a bounce in the polls.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Mr Coveney lead renewed negotiations at Stormont.

2020:

January - Talks resume after a pause for Christmas. After a week of intensive engagements, the two governments present a suggested deal to the five parties and urge them to sign up and re-enter the executive immediately.

PA Media