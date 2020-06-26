Explainer: It’s 'Super Friday' in government formation – how will it play out and what happens next?

THE country will learn today whether or not a government will be formed this weekend in ‘Super Friday’ announcements by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The three parties will this evening reveal if their respective memberships have backed the proposed Programme for Government thrashed out by their negotiating teams.

Here’s how it will all play out over the next 48 hours.

The count

The decision by the parties to announce the results of their memberships' votes all on the same day is reminiscent of the was US political parties hold primary elections for presidential candidates across multiple States on the same day, 'Super Tuesday' - hence today's 'Super Friday' tag.

Around 14,500 Fianna Fáil members were eligible to vote and it’s expected that the counting will take some time. Micheál Martin’s party requires a simple majority to pass the deal he hopes will see him elected as Taoiseach tomorrow.

In the Clayton Hotel, Fianna Fáil will organise postal ballots into constituencies, which can be identified by QR codes on the envelopes. Inside the envelopes are two pieces of documentation – one is a seal of identity which proves the vote came from a registered member of the party. Separate to the documentation identifying the member is an anonymous ballot which will be set aside into the appropriate constituency. The seals of identify will be removed from the room to be pulped. It is expected that counting of the anonymous ballots will begin around 1pm. Fianna Fáil hope to have an announcement on the final result by late afternoon, early evening. The count is being broadcast on Facebook.

Fine Gael is likely to have the first results. It has an electoral college system. Its parliamentary party – TDs and Senators – make up 50pc of the vote. The membership – as represented by constituency electors make up 25pc. Councillors have a 15pc say and the party’s executive council is the remaining 10pc. If all of the ballots have been returned there will be 715 votes to count at the party’s Dublin headquarters beginning this afternoon. It’s estimated that this will take around two hours.

It’s the Green Party’s membership that’s most likely to throw a spanner in the works in terms of getting the deal over the line. Almost 2,000 of its members have a vote and the deal must be passed by a two-thirds majority for the party to go into government. Votes can still be returned up to noon today. The count will be carried out at the offices of accountancy firm Mazars and a result is due between 6pm and 7pm. There is to be one party observer from each side of the debate on whether or not to go into government present. The party said last night that it is preparing for the possibility of a recount if the result of the vote is tight. If there’s a recount it could be after 9pm before the final result is announced.

So what happens tomorrow if the deal is passed?

The Dáil is to sit in Dublin’s Convention Centre tomorrow, which has enough space so all 160 TDs can practice social distancing. If the deal is signed off on by the three parties the day will be relatively straightforward. From 10:30 onwards the Dáil will hear nominations for the role of Taoiseach and votes will take place. Sinn Féin intends to put its leader Mary Lou McDonald forward for the job but she won’t have enough votes. Micheál Martin’s name will be put forward by Fianna Fáil and he will assume the role with the support of his party, Fine Gael and the Green Party. After that the Dáil will adjourn. Mr Martin will return to Government Buildings and TDs will face an anxious wait to see if they make the cut for the new Cabinet. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will get six Cabinet slots each while the Greens will get three. The Dáil is due to sit again from 4:30 when it will hear nominations for the various ministerial roles.

And if the deal is not ratified?

Ireland faces a political crisis as options include a return to government formation talks or a second general election. There’s also the looming issue that the Offences Against the State Act – the law that provides for the non-Jury Special Criminal Court for some terrorism and gang crime cases – needs to be renewed within days. The government believes this cannot happen unless a Taoiseach is appointed to select 11 Senators so the Seanad is fully constituted to pass the law. There has been some suggestion in political circles that the Dáil would sit tomorrow even if the government deal is not passed with Leo Varadkar temporarily being elected Taoiseach to appoint Senators. But Mr Varadkar last night said there’s no arrangements in place for a scenario that sees the coalition deal rejected. He said: “If it is the case that one of the three parties or more than one of the three parties reject the Programme for Government I’ll reflect on that over the weekend and arrange to meet the party leaders.”