| 20.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: It’s 'Super Friday' in government formation – how will it play out and what happens next?

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Expand

Close

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

PA

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

THE country will learn today whether or not a government will be formed this weekend in ‘Super Friday’ announcements by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The three parties will this evening reveal if their respective memberships have backed the proposed Programme for Government thrashed out by their negotiating teams.

Here’s how it will all play out over the next 48 hours.

Related Content