Explainer: how will €2.5bn scheme to fix faulty Celtic Tiger apartments work?

Senior Cabinet ministers have signed off on a multi-billion euro scheme to help the owners of Celtic Tiger-era defective apartments get repairs done.

It will now be several months before legislation is drawn up to underpin the scheme and it is actually rolled out.​

Why do apartments need remedial works?

There are up to 100,000 apartments built between 1991 and 2013 with defects. The Government estimates this number ranges between 62,500 and 100,000 apartments and duplexes.

Between 50pc and 80pc of these have defects such as fire safety, water ingress (or leaks) and other structural safety issues.

However, the Construction Defects Alliance believes 170,000 apartments were built during the Celtic Tiger years and it estimates 70pc, or almost 120,000, have defects.​

Why did these defects happen?

The defects are mostly due to poor construction standards. The Construction Defects Alliance said that during the Celtic Tiger years there was no effective system of regulation, allowing poor workmanship to flourish.

Tens of thousands of apartments were built and sold to unsuspecting buyers.​

Who will receive the funding?

The money will be paid to the companies managing apartment developments.

The individual apartment owner will not receive money directly to remedy defects in their home, because the Government believes any defects affect the entire building and not just individual apartments.

But apartment owners who have already paid for defects to be repaired will receive 100pc redress, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has promised.​

Who pays?

The defective apartment scheme could cost the State an estimated €1.5bn, or as much as €2.5bn.

The taxpayer will have to foot this cost because many builders responsible for the defects and shoddy work may have had their companies dissolved years ago.

The concrete levy of 5pc brought in at Budget 2023 will go towards the scheme. But it is expected to generate only €32m a year.

However, Mr O’Brien said senior barristers would now carry out a review and provide the Government with “options” on how builders could be pursued.

“We all looking at all legal avenues as well to be able to seek recourse of those who are responsible,” he said.

“We’re going to leave no avenue untravelled to see what can be done to pursue those that are responsible for this. Government are stepping into a market failure here.”

Sinn Féin has called for an industry-wide levy, similar to the one imposed on concrete blocks, to be introduced.​

Will the devil will be in the detail?

Apartment owners are anxious to see the detail of the scheme. They want to know if money will be paid upfront to management companies to complete the necessary work.

Even though the scheme will be operated by the Housing Agency, redress campaign groups believe there should be proper oversight and guidance on behalf of the agency when the work is done.