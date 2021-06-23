| 16.3°C Dublin

Explainer: How rows continue to haunt plans for Ireland's new maternity hospital

Plans to move the National Maternity Hospital to the grounds of St Vincent&rsquo;s Hospital, in south Dublin, date back to 2013. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

ANOTHER good plan – another complex row. We untangle the disputed story of the €800m new National Maternity Hospital.

Q. The planned new National Maternity Hospital seemed sorted ages ago. Why this row now? And is there any agreement on it?

A. To address the second question first: everybody on all sides of this row agrees there badly needs to be a new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) in Dublin. The existing facility in Holles Street, just a few blocks from Leinster House, was first opened in 1894. It’s on a cramped site and well past its sell-by date.

The plans to move the NMH to near Donnybrook, in the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital, and just round the back of RTÉ, date from 2013 when the price tag was put at €300m. That kicked off a row because St Vincent’s Hospital was set up by the Sisters of Charity in 1835. It was originally in the centre of Dublin and moved to the current site in 1968.

