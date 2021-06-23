Explainer: How rows continue to haunt plans for Ireland's new maternity hospital

ANOTHER good plan – another complex row. We untangle the disputed story of the €800m new National Maternity Hospital.

A. To address the second question first: everybody on all sides of this row agrees there badly needs to be a new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) in Dublin. The existing facility in Holles Street, just a few blocks from Leinster House, was first opened in 1894. It’s on a cramped site and well past its sell-by date.

The plans to move the NMH to near Donnybrook, in the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital, and just round the back of RTÉ, date from 2013 when the price tag was put at €300m. That kicked off a row because St Vincent’s Hospital was set up by the Sisters of Charity in 1835. It was originally in the centre of Dublin and moved to the current site in 1968.

St Vincent’s had a decidedly Catholic ethos and some bishops said any new maternity there would have to restrict services to what that Church permitted. Cue: major conflict feeding into other issues around separation of Church and State in Ireland.

So, the row now is about two related issues: 1. Land ownership and 2. Hospital ethos and governance.

Q. What is the land ownership issue?

A. By now the price tag for building the new NMH is €800m of taxpayers’ money. But the State will not own the land upon which this money is spent.

Faced with dwindling numbers, the Sisters of Charity have, like most religious orders, set up a new entity, St Vincent’s Holdings (SVH), which was to lease the land to the State. Government have raised three objections here.

Firstly, there appears to be still some residual doubt that owning the site would increase SVH leverage to curb services such as termination, sterilisation and fertility treatment. The Taoiseach insists that issue just does not arise – Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said something similar but somehow did not appear 100pc convinced.

The second difficulty is that the land is actually mortgaged, with funds raised going to fund the large new private hospital at the St Vincent’s site. That raises questions about spending such large sums of taxpayer money there.

Thirdly, at all events, SVH is determined it will not sell the land to the Government.

Q. What’s the concern about governance and control?

A. In 2016 the veteran Houdini of dispute solving, Kieran Mulvey, was drafted in by then Health Minister Simon Harris to broker a deal on governance. His plan was for a nine-member board, four from St Vincent’s, four from the National Maternity Hospital, and one nominated by the Health Minister.

Providing belt and braces, the Health Minister would have a golden share to protect the public interest. It looked like job done.

But the row dragged on. A former master of the NMH, Peter Boylan, quit the board very publicly, saying he was not satisfied these structures guaranteed enough independence from the Catholic Church. Another former master, Rhona O’Mahony, has said she is satisfied there will be no interference.

Campaigners, including feminist groups, insist the Mulvey agreement has been trumped by the 2018 referendum which removed strict abortion restrictions in place since the so-called Eighth Amendment to the Constitution of 1983.

Q. What happens next?

A. The St Vincent’s Hospital authorities are adamant they will not sell the site. That makes an early settlement seem unlikely.

Political controversy will continue with pressure being kept up by Labour, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has pledged to go back to all the parties concerned and intensify dialogue.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has suggested the compulsory purchase of the site. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that would take years. Others suggest such a move would fail due to constitutional property protections.

Another site is not entirely ruled out. But that would add more years to something first promised eight years ago.