Expert who was handed climate role canvassed for Greens

A member of the Climate Action Advisory Council (CCAC), whom Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed without an open competition, canvassed for the Green Party in the run-up to the last general election.

Dr Cara Augustenborg, who also ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in the 2014 local elections, was appointed to the €9,800-a-year role on the council last month without a formal appointments process.

Mr Ryan has defended her appointment – and that of Professor Morgan Bazilian, who was his adviser when he last served in Cabinet over a decade ago – without a formal appointments process.

Dr Augustenborg said she left the Green Party in 2016, but pictures posted to her Facebook page in February 2020 show her canvassing along with Mr Ryan for then Green Party councillor Steven Matthews in Wicklow. Mr Matthews was subsequently elected to the Dáil.

Asked to explain the extent of her canvassing for the Green Party in the run-up to the last election, Dr Augustenborg said her child is friends with Mr Matthews’s child, but also cited “his excellent service as a councillor in my local area”.

“We have a friendship through their relationship, so I went canvassing with him one time during last general election to support him as a friend. I introduced myself at doors as someone who wasn’t a Green Party member, but rather a friend of Steven’s,” she said.

“I have never canvassed for Eamon, though I did meet his team when they were in Bray during the general election campaign to go say ‘Hi’ and take a photo.”

Dr Augustenborg said she had not not canvassed for any other Green Party candidates since she herself was a candidate in 2014.

Members of the CCAC get an annual fee of €9,800 as well as travel and subsistence expenses in line with public service rates. The legislation underpinning the council does not contain a provision requiring any formal public appointment process in making such appointments.

However, the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee recommended last year that appointments “should be through an open, competitive and transparent process”, while adding that “the ultimate appointment is made by the minister”.

Mr Ryan has argued he and his department were “well placed” to nominate individuals to the council, but Opposition TDs have demanded he come before the committee and make a statement .

The Department of Environment said Dr Augustenborg was “appointed on the basis of her knowledge, relevant experience and qualifications”. She has held a variety of roles in academia, government and the environmental NGO sector.

A spokesperson for Mr Ryan said that Dr Augustenborg’s suitability for a position on the CCAC was beyond doubt . "Such is her expertise that she was appointed by independent m inister Denis Naughten to the statutory Advisory Committee of the Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 and to the Ministerial Advisory Group for the National Dialogue on Climate Action in 2017," the spokesperson said.