| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Expert who was handed climate role canvassed for Greens

Dr Cara Augustenborg left party in 2016 but went canvassing last year

Dr Cara Augustenborg. Photo: Tom Burke Expand
Eamon Ryan with Cara Augustenborg Expand

Close

Dr Cara Augustenborg. Photo: Tom Burke

Dr Cara Augustenborg. Photo: Tom Burke

Eamon Ryan with Cara Augustenborg

Eamon Ryan with Cara Augustenborg

/

Dr Cara Augustenborg. Photo: Tom Burke

Hugh O’Connell and Senan Molony

A member of the Climate Action Advisory Council (CCAC), whom Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed without an open competition, canvassed for the Green Party in the run-up to the last general election.

Dr Cara Augustenborg, who also ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in the 2014 local elections, was appointed to the €9,800-a-year role on the council last month without a formal appointments process.

Mr Ryan has defended her appointment – and that of Professor Morgan Bazilian, who was his adviser when he last served in Cabinet over a decade ago –  without a formal appointments process.

Related topics

More On Green Party

Most Watched

Privacy