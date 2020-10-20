Ex-TDs asked to stay away from Dáil during lockdown

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail's signature will be on the letter sent to former Oireachtas members. Photo: Tom Burke

The 400 ex-members of the Oireachtas, who have lifetime privileges at Leinster House, are being sent letters asking them not to attend at this time, the Irish Independent has learned.

Former Dáil deputies and senators are entitled to use the full facilities on-campus in Kildare Street, including the library and members’ bar, as well as free car parking if there are spaces available.

However a decision has now been taken to ask them to stay away for the duration of the six-week emergency, with the request for forbearance to carry the signature of Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl. Letters and emails will be sent out, it is understood.

“The 400 members who have access to the House are being encouraged to stay away at this time,” a senior source said.

No changes to attendance by sitting members of both Houses are being contemplated yet.

There are already reduced numbers of party representatives in Leinster House for sittings, while the full complement of TDs can be accommodated with social distancing in the National Convention Centre, where the Dáil will sit on Thursday, October 22.

The situation is being kept under review. TDs have already been reminded of the need to observe social distancing and to wear masks, especially in the chamber.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors