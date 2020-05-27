Ex TD Ivor Callely 'shed a tear on where I went wrong in life' as he speaks about serious bike accident

Former TD Ivor Callely has said his life has "radically changed" after a bike accident that left him badly injured.

Mr Callely, who was previously jailed over fraudulently claiming Oireachtas expenses while he was a senator, said he "shed a tear" over the mistakes he has made when he was left lying on the roadside after the accident.

"I shed a tear on where I went wrong in life, and yes I have made mistakes but I'm a human being, we all make mistakes, and I've learned through those mistakes, and I have a lot of difficulties and problems, and I regret them," he told Joe Duffy on RTÉ's Liveline.

When asked if he regrets the actions that resulted in him having resign from his position as junior minister, he said: "I'm a human being. I've made mistakes in my life I regret those mistakes and I think in fairness, some of what I've achieved in my life, not for myself, I was very passionate about my work as a public representative."

Mr Callely did not rule out a return to politics, as he does not know "what future holds, particularly in political life."

He said a number of his colleagues, including former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, called him to wish him well after the accident.

"A number of colleagues from the Oireachtas made contact with me and wished me well," he said.

"Bertie and myself have been in contact, and he wished me well, and Bertie and myself get on well together and I was very please when I received this call and we spoke."

Mr Callely said his life has "radically changed" and he now "grapples with the challenges" of his every day.

"I can't say cycle, I can't jog. I walk with the aid of sticks. I haven't worn a pair of tie-on shoes since the accident. I can't put on a pair of socks properly, I can't put on my trousers properly, I'm not able to button shirts, but I'm mobile."

He became emotional as he recalled hearing a car coming along after he was "40 minutes lying on the road".

"I heard the car coming and I heard it breaking. I heard it being put into reverse and reversing away. I couldn't believe it."

Mr Callely was discovered by a passer-by 20 minutes later.

Emergency services were called and Mr Callely was transferred to Cork University Hospital before being moved to the national spinal unit in the Mater Hospital.

He said he could not feel anything from his neck down and had to undergo a major spinal operation which resulted in a titanium desk being placed in his neck.

"From what I gather there was some broken bones that they needed to staple together and there was some discs that they needed to fuse and put in a titanium this disk to do the work of the other discs."

Mr Callely was sentenced to a five-month-long prison sentence in July 2014 for fraudulently claiming mobile expenses at Leinster House while he was a senator.

After being released from prison, he went on to set up a secondhand car business.

"I was selling cars and I was selling electric scooters, and I haven't been able to do that really since the accident. Now I'm hoping to get back.

"I'm hoping I will overcome the residual issues I have. I've been told by my medical people it will take about two years before I'm out of the woods."

Online Editors