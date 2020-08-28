Ex-Olympic boxer Kenny Egan resigns Fine Gael whip after breaching Covid-19 health advice

FINE Gael councillor and former Olympic boxer Kenny Egan has resigned the party whip after breaching the Government’s Covid-19 health guidelines, Independent.ie can reveal.

Mr Egan, an Olympic silver medalist, has apologised after it emerged that he holidayed in west Cork a week after returning from a boxing event in Essex earlier this month.

The retired boxer was in breach of Government guidelines that required him to restrict his movements for 14 days after returning from the UK mainland.

“I want to sincerely apologise for breaching the health guidelines upon my return to the country earlier this month,” Mr Egan told Independent.ie

“It simply should not have happened. I made a big mistake and I am sincerely sorry for it.

“To defeat this pandemic, all should obey the public health guidelines. Public representatives have an even bigger responsibility to do so and I failed in this regard.

“Consequently, I am resigning the Fine Gael whip on South Dublin County Council.

“I want to apologise to all but most importantly to the public and communities I have been elected to serve. The fight against Covid-19 continues. I wish everyone every success in this ongoing battle.”

Kenny Egan at the Beijing Olympics in 2008

Kenny Egan at the Beijing Olympics in 2008

Mr Egan, who has been a South Dublin County Councillor since 2014, flew to the UK on August 9 as part of Irish pro boxer Eric Donovan’s coaching team. Mr Donovan took part in Matchroom Boxing’s ‘Fight Camp’, run by promoter Eddie Hearn on his estate in Brentwood, Essex, earlier this month. The Kildare native was beaten by English opponent Zelfa Barrett in a bout on August 14.

It is understood that Mr Egan was tested for Covid-19 before he departed for Dublin, when he arrived in Essex and for a third time when he arrived back in Dublin on August 15, the day after the fight. His tests results came back negative on all three occasions.

Exactly a week after he arrived home in Ireland he went to Baltimore in west Cork on August 22 where he stayed overnight. Under the Government’s public health advice, he was required to restrict his movements for 14 days after arriving back to Ireland from mainland UK.

Mr Egan filled in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) upon arriving back into Dublin, but it is not known whether he updated the form with details of where he was staying in Baltimore, as required under law.

Mr Egan told Newstalk on August 11 about the strict testing and health and safety regime at ‘Fight Camp’, explaining: “You get a black wristband that shows you haven’t got Covid and that allows you to walk around the area.”

The promoters created a ‘bubble’ in a hotel less than a mile away from the venue where participants, coaching staff and media were based. Mr Egan’s Twitter account showed him posing with Eric Donovan on August 11 ahead of the Athy native’s bout with Zelfa Barrett in a boxing ring that was built in Mr Hearn's back garden.

On the day he flew home, August 15, Mr Egan posted a picture of himself with Mr Donovan on a Ryanair plane and wrote: “First class….”

Five days later, on August 20, Mr Egan tweeted that he would be in Baltimore, west Cork the following Saturday night, August 22. He asked if there was anyone who would invite him to watch the Katie Taylor fight on Sky Sports Box Office. “I’ll gladly pay the 25 euro fee!! Thank you,” he wrote.

Whilst in Baltimore, Mr Egan posted a video from what appeared to be the back of a boat and a picture of his accommodation, which he recommended to his followers.

He issued an apology and resigned the Fine Gael whip on Friday after Independent.ie submitted queries to Fine Gael about the Clondalkin councillor’s travel arrangements.

Mr Egan also posted on Twitter earlier this month: “I think we are making a bollix of this whole lockdown/Covid thing!!!! Just my thoughts. #COVID19ireland.”

