Former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry faces being suspended from the Dáil over criticisms he made of Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly.

The Dáil’s Committee on Procedures and Privileges (CPP) ratified a ruling by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail that Mr MacSharry should be suspended from the Dáil for two days if he does not apologise to Ms Connolly for comments he made about her.

A complaint was lodged after Mr MacSharry accused Ms Connolly of discriminating against him during Dáil debates and not giving him as much speaking time as other Independent TDs.

The complaint was lodged by Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle who initially made the complaint to the Dáil’s Business Committee.

However, the complaint was subsequently forwarded to the CPP which handles complaints made against members of the Dáil

A meeting of the committee on Wednesady heard Mr MacSharry was seventh on the list of those who have been chosen to speak under debating time for ‘promised legislation’.

Committee sources said the proposal to suspended Mr MacSharry was ratified after they examined the number of times his name was chosen to speak during this time for debate.

In November, Mr MacSharry accused the Leas Cheann Comhairle of treating him unfairly when it came to speaking time.

“You have consistently put me into the last three speakers, where I am lucky to get 30 seconds, while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers and the prizes they win for a minute and 10 seconds,” he said.

When Ms Connolly told him to resume his seat, he refused and she suspend proceedings.

“I have not the slightest intention of doing so until you show a little less discrimination and positively discriminate against actual Independents rather than those, like yourself, who join and form de facto parties and get to speak three or four times every day,” Mr MacSharry said.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD resigned from Fianna Fáil in November over how the party handled a complaint made against him by a local councillor. Mr MacSharry said the complaints made against him were politically motivated.