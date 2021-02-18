| 9.4°C Dublin

Ex-FF TD vows to ‘vigorously defend’ charge over Golfgate

Former TD Donie Cassidy. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Fionnán Sheahan and Senan Molony

One of the politicians at the centre of the Golfgate controversy has vowed to “vigorously defend” himself in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

Gardaí are prosecuting four people for arranging the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. The penalty for the breaches are fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Donie Cassidy, who along with Independent TD Noel Grealish allegedly organised the event, will be charged with breaches of Covid-19 ­regulations.

