Eviction ban: Regional Independents set out demands if Government is to win their support

The Regional Independents have set out eight demands. Stock Image/Getty

The Regional Independents have set out eight key demands in return for their support in a motion of no confidence vote in the Government.

The demands also apply to the vote on Sinn Fein’s motion to extend the eviction ban on Wednesday.

However, the Labour Party have also threatened to propose a motion of no confidence if the Government does not extend the ban.

The seven rural TDs said the Coalition must remove barriers stopping older people in long term nursing home care from renting their properties.

They also said landlords must be guaranteed payment of rent if a person in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) fails to pay their contribution towards the rent of a property.

The group also said the rent-a-room relief scheme must be extended to people receiving social welfare payments who rent out a room so that they do not lose supplementary benefits such as the medical card.

They also called for a tax relief scheme to take effect in the current tax year for small landlords.

The TDs also called for a number of changes to the Croí Cónaithe refurbishment scheme to reflect current building costs.

The Regional Independents consist of Cathal Berry, Sean Canney, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Denis Naughten and Matt Shanahan.

The eight demands are:

Remove barriers to older people in long term nursing home care who wish to lease out their homes effective from May 1, 2023.

Increase the grant rates for the Croí Cónaithe refurbishment scheme to reflect current building costs, effective from May 1, 2023.

The Croí Cónaithe refurbishment scheme needs to be extended to include properties which are made available for rent and not just owner occupied, effective from May 1, 2023.

Revise the Croí Cónaithe scheme to include properties built prior to 2007, effective from May 1, 2023.

Extend the rent-a-room relief scheme to people receiving social welfare payments who rent out a room so that they do not lose supplementary benefits such as the medical card effective from May 1, 2023.

Introduce in Budget 2024 a tax relief scheme to take effect in the current tax year for small landlords.

Amend the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to guarantee payment to landlords where the tenant defaults on payment of contribution to HAP effective from May 1, 2023.

Immediately engage with site owners who have obtained planning under the Strategic Infrastructure Development and that have not yet commenced building due to viability issues to ensure immediate commencement of these projects under the affordable housing scheme.