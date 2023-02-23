Eviction ban extension could ‘make matters worse,’ warns Tánaiste Micheál Martin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has hinted the Government could end the eviction ban, due to run out at the end of next month.

Research made available to the Cabinet is saying “that you risk reducing supply -- and you risk increasing rents, as a consequence of reducing supply.

“You make matters worse,” he said.

Mr Martin said: “We’re giving this very serious policy consideration.” It follows a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting where there was opposition to an extended ban, while the Irish Independent revealed last week increasing misgivings in Government that a further extension would withstand a legal challenge.

“We’re mindful of some of the negatives it could have on the wider sector,” Mr Martin said, suggesting availability could become “much worse.”

He was answering Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy who said the looming end of the ban was causing people to attend political clinics in a panic.

They felt like failures, had nowhere to go if evicted, and were blaming themselves, she said.

“The first thing you do in a crisis is not make that crisis worse,” she warned the Tánaiste. But there was a real fear that could exactly now happen if the ban was ended.

“”The cliff edge is getting ever nearer.”

Mr Martin replied: “You’ve connected this to homelessness correctly, but the broader picture is supply of housing.

“If we extend it, I don’t think you could extend it for a short-term.”

He said that “we need to be honest with the market, and we need to be honest with those renting.

“What would the impact of (an extended ban) be on supply? Would it make it worse?

There was an easy political catch-cry to extend the ban -- and if things got worse, “it will be the Government’s fault,” he said.