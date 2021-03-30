Everything we know so far about lockdown changes ahead of Taoiseach’s address 

Ireland is braced for Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s address on lockdown restrictions to the nation today.

A number of changes are due to be introduced to Ireland’s current lockdown regime. Here is everything we know so far, ahead of the announcement today.

Travel

People will be permitted travel within their county from mid-April under plans to be discussed by Cabinet.

However, senior Government sources have ruled out allowing inter-county travel.

Sports

Nphet has recommended against allowing any sporting activity until May. However, ministers will consider allowing children attend non-contact sports training in pods of 15 after school.

They will also discuss allowing people play golf and tennis in April and permitting the return of training for senior county GAA Teams.

Construction

The Cabinet Committee is considering permitting construction workers return to sites. It is likely construction work will not fully return next week but rather it will be done gradually over the coming month.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is seeking to have residential development return next week followed by commercial construction later in the month.

Hospitality

Plans are for the hospitality industry to open during the summer months. Nphet warned that if the health service loses control of the virus now it could result in a wave of new cases which could last into the summer and this could put opening hospitality at risk.

Timescale

Nphet warned that any major lifting of restrictions in the coming weeks may result in another significant wave of Covid-19 cases which could last until mid-summer. As a result, Government plans to reopen the country are set to proceed at a much slower pace than expected over concerns about the continued high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Ministers are to consider postponing plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions next Monday and instead make changes later in April. Restrictions on travel, outdoor activities including sport and construction will be lifted throughout the month but on a phased basis.

It is expected restrictions will only begin to be ease from April 12 when the remaining secondary schools classes return.

Warnings

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 were given dire warnings last night from Nphet and the HSE about the transmission of the virus and the impact it will have on the health service.

With the rate of daily cases remaining stubbornly high, it urged against easing of restrictions over the next four to eight weeks as it could jeopardise progress made in controlling the virus.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn gave a presentation to a Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, which sources at the meeting described as “grim”.

One source said Nphet want to hold off easing restrictions significantly for another four to eight weeks to reduce the risk of another wave of the virus.

Another source at the meeting said Nphet urged ministers to “hold firm”.

The source conceded there would only be a gradual easing of “very few restrictions” next month. “I think we didn’t lower expectations enough,” the source said.

Online Editors