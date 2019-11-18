Tánaiste Simon Coveney warned that everyone in Irish public life has a responsibility to take great care with their language when dealing with vulnerable, minority or refugee groups.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney warned that everyone in Irish public life has a responsibility to take great care with their language when dealing with vulnerable, minority or refugee groups.

Everyone in public life has responsibility to 'take care with language' - Tánaiste on FG candidate's asylum seeker comments

His comments came as he defended under-fire Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy who has been criticised for comments she passed about asylum seekers.

The Fine Gael candidate has since apologised for comments she made on RTE's 'Morning Ireland' programme in which she suggested that asylum seekers and refugees might have to be "de-programmed" as they carry "angst" from war-torn areas and might even potentially be infiltrated by ISIL.

Ms Murphy apologised and said she had made "a very poor choice of words."

Another party colleague Junior Housing Minister Damien English said the Fine Gael by-election candidate was "mixed up" with her comments for which she has since apologised.

Speaking in Cork at the IGNITE programme launch, Mr Coveney defended Ms Murphy and rejected any suggestion that Irish political life was being influenced by right-wing rhetoric.

"I know Verona well and I can assure you that she is not some kind of right wing individual," he said.

"She is a really good candidate, wants to be a public representative and has represented business people for a number of years very well. I think she is going to do really well in that by-election.

"I think everybody in public life and I think everyone who wants to be in public life of course needs to be very careful about the language they use when it comes to asylum seekers and immigrants in Ireland.

"There are many people who may want to twist people's words or put meaning on statements that perhaps weren't meant."

Mr Coveney said everyone in public life need to be aware of the importance of language.

"Of course we need to be careful - Ireland needs to be a welcoming place for non-Irish people who come here.

"We need to have systems that work and protect vulnerable people such as asylum seekers while they are here.

"We are working to improve that all the time. Today, I am working with a number of people who are graduating through a support and education system through Direct Provision.

"Whether it is the Taoiseach, TDs, people who want to be in the Dail or local public representatives, we have an obligation to give community leadership in the context of in particular asylum seekers and refugees who are coming to Ireland from parts of the world where they may have been through very difficult and bad experiences."

