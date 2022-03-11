Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says “every cent” of the Government's excise duty reduction must be passed on at the pumps.

He dismissed criticism from the fuel lobby that the Government was unfairly blaming it for public anger at price rises.

Mr Donohoe's comments came within hours of Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying price gouging at forecourts was “morally reprehensible”.

Fuel for Ireland, the lobby group, has hit out at Mr Martin's comments.

Mr Donohoe who today attended the EU leaders’ summit as President of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, said he supported the Taoiseach’s position.

“I fully stand by the Taoiseach and his comments," Mr Donohoe said in Versailles as the EU summit entered its second day after a 3am finish this morning.

"We have now invested more €300 million of taxpayers’ money at a time of huge risk for us all. We need to ensure that every single cent of that makes a difference at the pump,” Mr Donohoe said.

“We all need to play our part at this extraordinary time. We will work with suppliers to ensure security of supply but also that we all do what we can to ensure that the measures I announced are implemented to bring the cost of fuel down,” he added.

He said he would be advising heads of Government that the eurozone will still see economic growth this year, despite the outbreak of war in Ukraine and consequent shocks.

However, it would be growth at a lower level than previously forecast, he admitted.

“Our expectation is that the economy of the eurozone will grow. It will grow at a pace that is different, slower to what we would have anticipated,” he said.

“We came into these extraordinary challenges with a recovery of real momentum with virtually every economy in the euro area due to get back to the pre-pandemic levels of growth by the end of this year.

"We approach this terrible moment with a level of unemployment at a historic low. So we have a very high level of momentum going into this terrible challenge.

"So while the uncertainty is still high, I do still expect the economy to grow.”

Mr Donohoe said that he, like the Taoiseach, would be making the case for “additional flexibility” on VAT on goods, given the rising cost of living – even though VAT is not levied on food.

“We have for some time been engaging in what the future VAT law will be for the European Union,” he said.

"What we will do is make the case for additional flexibility at a time in which we are dealing with a unique set of challenges. The Taoiseach and myself have made our case. We will be asking the leaders to consider that.”

Mr Donohoe said there had been "a lot of engagement" already on the future VAT environment for the EU.

“Myself and officials have been engaged in that process now for some while. It is a regular feature of our meetings," he said.

"Given we have made this additional request this week and that the European Commission is considering it I don't think it would be appropriate to impose a timeframe on them,” he added.