Controversial MEP Mick Wallace has said Europe should learn from Communist Party of China (CPC) because they are doing a “great job serving the interest of its people”.

In an interview with a CPC supporting newspaper, Mr Wallace lavished praise on the communist regime saying their system of government is “serving the people” whereas “the system of governments in Europe is serving its business first”.

“I think we can learn lessons from China who are doing a better job in looking after the concerns of the ordinary citizens than the Europeans are doing at the moment,” Mr Wallace told the newspaper.

“When the people need help, the government of any country should be there for the people. They should prioritize the interest of the people. And that's the approach that we should have.

“For me, you don't measure the quality of a government by the size of GDP, you measure it by how well it looks after those who most need help,” he added.

The former property developer who has been convicted of tax evasion has been speaking in support of China in recent months despite international concerns over human rights abuses by the eastern super power.

Amnesty International regularly criticises China over its treatment of Uyghur and Tibetan people. Last October, October, 39 UN member states issued a joint statement expressing grave concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and other regions.

“You shouldn't worry so much about the criticism from the [Western] people,” Mr Wallace told the Communist newspaper which has been described as the “Fox News of China”.

“They criticized China because they don't want China to be doing so successful. They will criticize you anywhere if you do something well. You shouldn't worry about them,” he added.

“That is a challenge to any communist system if people with a lot of money in any country become very powerful, they would challenge that communist way of thinking. So that's a danger that China has to be careful of. I think it's important that China doesn't embrace neoliberalism.”

The former Wexford TD’s comments were carried in an article titled ‘Global minds interpret essence of CPC’s vigor and vitality’.

An editor’s note at the beginning of the piece said: “Decoding the CPC's success, scholars from both home and abroad believe four fundamental features of the Party have played an essential role: legitimacy, people-centered, resilience, and results-oriented.”