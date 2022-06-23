EU will boost Ukrainian membership hopes, but despite call for price caps, we are hobbled by the energy crisis

To the sound of mortar fire, five days after Russia’s invasion began, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky formally filed his country’s application to join the EU.

Today, at an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, with war still raging in eastern Ukraine, the country is set to be granted formal candidate status, along with fellow sufferer from Russian aggression, Moldova.

Ukraine’s EU ambassador, Vsevolod Chenstov, told reporters in Brussels it would be a day of great symbolism, ending his country’s long-time role as a buffer state.

This will not be a day to cite the reality that Ukraine’s and Moldova’s membership road will span years, if not decades.

However, the continuing ironies about the EU’s response to the Ukrainian crisis – and its countervailing dependence on Russian oil and gas – cannot so easily be swept under the carpet.

As Taoiseach Micheál Martin joins the EU leaders’ two-day summit today, they will all face intense pressures to tackle the contradictions and dire threats of the energy crisis – intensified by war in Ukraine and now fuelling ruinous inflation.

The EU energy crisis does not explicitly feature in the invitation letter from summit chairman and former Belgian premier Charles Michel, but it is likely to be a dominant theme in economic discussions due tomorrow.

Garage prices and spiralling energy costs are becoming increasingly dire – up nearly 40pc last month compared with 12 months earlier. It is by far the biggest driver of the eurozone’s 8.1pc inflation rate as it heads toward double digits in the autumn.

By one reckoning, gas prices are six times dearer in the eurozone than before the pandemic struck in late February 2020. Things appear likely to worsen as Russia retaliates against sanctions by reducing those gas and oil supplies, which the EU is trying to wean itself off – but not just yet.

Russian oil is now destined for China and India, which have eschewed war sanctions against Moscow, at discount prices and in great quantities.

In this slot recently, we noted the irony of the EU paying hundreds of millions of euro a day for Russian energy. Now we can add another irony: a good deal of the Russian oil is headed for Asia on EU-registered vessels.

There are few easy answers here. Brussels has talked up moves on alternative gas supplies, ever greater investment in renewable energy and more emphasis on energy conservation. But energy is a national competence, and the member states’ approaches vary.

There are fears at the EU policy-guiding commission that plans to drive climate change will suffer as Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and others look to use more coal for their power stations.

One of the three German coalition partners is talking about extending the life of nuclear power stations, which in an ideal world would shut at the end of this year.

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has repeated his call for EU co-ordinated energy price caps, speaking on Tuesday to the parliament in Rome.

The former ECB governor, credited with saving the eurozone from economic calamity by pledging to “do whatever it takes”, is not getting much traction for this idea, but he is likely to deliver a similar message in Brussels tomorrow.

Things may, however, get far worse before they get better. Already there is talk of energy rationing in the EU this coming winter.