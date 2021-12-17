EU unveils proposals to keep medicines flowing from Britain as Protocol talks fail to reach agreement

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has outlined new EU legislation that he says will address concerns about medicine supplies between Britain and Northern Ireland being disrupted by Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

At a press conference in Brussels, Mr Sefcovic said: "It gives me great pleasure to deliver today on one of the key pieces of our package - the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland.

"During my visit to Northern Ireland in September I promised to do whatever it takes to ensure a long lasting solution on medicines, all the more so in the light of the current pandemic.

"I kept my word and today the Commission is delivering in the form of a legislative proposal ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland has access to the same medicines at the same time as in the rest of the United Kingdom."

Mr Sefcovic said the proposed legislation covers both generic medicines and innovate new medicines, such as those for cancer treatment.

"In a nutshell this will be possible because all the regulatory functions of pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland can remain in the UK, while no additional batch testing, manufacturing and licence authorisation or separate packaging is required," he said.

Mr Sefcovic added: "I am confident that this is an important milestone and that our proposals will deliver on the objectives.

"On the one hand, they answer all concerns raised by stakeholders during and our extensive outreach and at the same time we have engaged intensively with the UK Government to reach an appropriate solution.

"I'm convinced that the issue of medicines show that the protocol has the flexibility to work on the grounds.

"Therefore, we must carry this momentum into the other areas of discussion.

"The EU's objective remains the same - to jointly identify durable solutions to ease the flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This covers both customs and the movement of sanitary and phytosanitary goods."

Mr Sefcovic said he hoped there would be a "gear change" in the wider negotiations with the UK on protocol issues in the new year.

"With David Frost we will resume our talks in January with a view to reaching a conclusive understanding with the UK," he said.

"For my part I remain committed to continue paying full attention to the implementation of the protocol, listening and engaging with the Northern Irish stakeholders, from political leaders to businesses and a cross section of civic society.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I stood here one year ago to the day welcoming solutions which would ensure that the protocol became operational in time.

"Today is a further demonstration of the EU's unwavering commitment to stability and predictability for citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland and I urge the UK Government to reciprocate our efforts.

"The EU and the UK are partners with shared values and shared global challenges so it is time to change gear and bring our partnership to the level on which it belongs."

Mr Sefcovic said the European Court of Justice is not in his mandate.

"Without the European Court of Justice we cannot have a properly functioning single market and I have to repeat again my impression that when I was talking to the stakeholders in Northern Ireland, the political and civic society representatives and business leaders, this issue was barely mentioned because the people want us to focus on solving the issues like the medicines.

"They want us to ease the trade flows between east and west, they want us to make sure that it will deliver on what we put on the table to reduce by half the customs paperwork, they want us to work together to achieve the reduction of SBS checks by 80pc and to create what we suggested, the introduction of this express lane," he said.

He said it had been their ambition to solve all these issues before Christmas.

"Unfortunately that was not possible," he added.

"We need more reciprocation from the UK so we can deliver on what we hope would be this conclusive understanding.

"I hope that we can do it early and quickly next year."

Britain’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost said it is "disappointing" that a fresh agreement with the European Union on the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol has not been reached as talks for this year ended on Friday.

In a tweet, he said he had spoken to Mr Sefcovic on Friday and negotiations would resume in the New Year.

And in a statement, he remarked that while there had been "some progress", it had not been "as much, and not as quickly as we had hoped".

He concluded: "It is disappointing that it has not been possible to reach either a comprehensive or worthwhile interim agreement this year. A solution needs to be found urgently early next year. For as long as there is no agreed solution, we remain ready to use the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if that is the only way to protect the prosperity and stability of Northern Ireland and its people."

Foreign minister Simon Coveney welcomed the proposals and the continuation of the talksin the New Year.

“I firmly believe the Protocol will work, if we allow it, with flexibility and pragmatism,” he said.

"A positive outcome to the current talks remains our key objective. I welcome the fact that the EU and the UK have agreed on the importance of continuing talks in the New Year. This is the best way to bring about substantive progress and find durable solutions to the practical problems faced by people and business in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking about the medicines proposals, he said: “Access to medicines has been at the top of my agenda. The plan announced today turns commitment into solutions. By ensuring the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and in addressing other supply issues for Ireland, it provides reassurance to people across the island that they will continue to have access to the medicines they need.

"I hope that this solution on medicines can act as a catalyst for solving the other Protocol issues early in the new year.”