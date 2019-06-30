EU leaders suspend meeting as impasse over the next president of the European Commission continues

A special Brussels summit to decide the next president of the European Commission was suspended late on Sunday night as leaders failed to agree on a candidate for the EU's top job.

A special Brussels summit to decide the next president of the European Commission was suspended late on Sunday night as leaders failed to agree on a candidate for the EU's top job.

The meeting of heads of government from the 28 EU member states was suspended shortly after 11pm Brussels time (10pm Irish time) after a proposal to back the Socialist candidate Frans Timmermans was rejected by the European Parliament's largest grouping, the European People's Party (EPP), of which Fine Gael is a member.

The suspension was called to allow European Council president Donald Tusk to hold a series of bilateral meetings in a bid to break the impasse. Whilst the summit is expected to carry on overnight, there is already talk of EU leaders reconvening again in a fortnight's time.

The proposal to nominate Mr Timmermans for the presidency of the Commission appeared to be in trouble following an earlier meeting of EPP leaders who were sharply divided over his candidacy. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on his way into the EU leaders' summit that a proposed compromise hammered out by German, French, Dutch and Spanish leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka at the weekend had been rejected by the majority of prime ministers in the EPP.

“I think it’s fair to say there is a lot of opposition to the proposal that was made in Osaka. From the EPP’s point of view the vast majority of EPP prime ministers don’t believe that we should give up the presidency of the Commission quite so easily, without a fight,” Mr Varadkar told reporters in Brussels.

While Mr Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister, is said to have more or less had the backing of western European heads of government, there was opposition from the so-called Visegrád countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. These countries oppose Mr Timmermans because as EU Commissioner with responsibility for Rule of Law he has been critical of them.

Mr Varadkar added: "A lot of the countries from central and Eastern Europe are very much opposed to the proposal that Timmermans be president of the [commission] largely because they believe it will further divisions between east and west. So I think we’re in for a long night and I don’t think it’s certain by any means that we’ll have a solution this evening."

It was reported by the Financial Times on Saturday that under the compromise hammered out in Osaka the EPP candidate for the commission presidency Manfred Weber would become European Parliament parliament and the job of European Central Bank president would go to a Frenchman, François Villeroy de Galhau. Mr Timmermans would become president of the Commission.

But the divisions over Mr Timmermans's candidacy amongst EPP leaders meant that the EU leaders' meeting got underway three hours late on Sunday following what was characterised by a senior source as "a row" at the earlier EPP meeting. Mr Varadkar said earlier that Mr Weber’s name was “absolutely” still on the table, despite the widespread expectations that the German politician will ultimately not succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission president.

Mr Weber was the EPP’s so-called Spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) under a system where each grouping in the European Parliament nominated a lead candidate in the run-up to last month’s elections. The party or bloc with the largest number of seats was then expected to seek the backing of EU member states - through the European Council - and the Parliament for their candidate.

But the fractured nature of the new European Parliament as well as opposition from some EU leaders, notably French president Emmanuel Macron, to the Spitzenkandidat system means that the identity of the next commission president is far from clear. An EPP source said earlier that Mr Macron had been throwing “names out like confetti at a wedding” in recent weeks, including that of the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, his fellow Frenchman.

However Mr Barnier is thought not have the support of German chancellor Angela Merkel, a member of the EPP, who has publicly backed Mr Weber, her compatriot. Other names mentioned for the commission presidency include Margarete Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, who will be familiar to many in Ireland owing to her pursuit of Apple for a €13 billion tax bill she says is owed to tax authorities in Dublin.

Online Editors