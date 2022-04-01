‘EU had planned energy changes, war means they must happen faster’

Mairead McGuinness frankly says she got what amounts to the biggest Irish political job off the island of Ireland in “unusual circumstances”, as Phil Hogan lost out to Golfgate and the big fall-out from that.

Since her move to the hugely powerful European Commission in October 2020, she has, like many of the rest of us, slogged her way through the never-ending pandemic, suddenly followed by the first major war on mainland Europe since 1945, eclipsing even the horrors of the Balkans in the mid-1990s.

Ms McGuinness went in to replace Commissioner Mr Hogan and got a heavy-hitting job in charge of financial services, which was not as politically prestigious as that of the former Irish environment minister. She has since worked hard on several levels – but many of her endeavours are of interest to the financial pages and far less mainstream.

But 18 years working in the strange three-headed political beast that is the “Brussels machine”, as an MEP who rose to be the number two in the European Parliament, means that she knows how to achieve results.

Read More

“My job title is financial services – but the reality is that it is about far more than that because it is essentially about money. That means it is about absolutely everything,” she tells the Irish Independent.

Ms McGuinness was thrown into the EU Commission cauldron as the cries from all across the EU were for concerted action to tackle the coronavirus, which eventually became known as Covid-19. There was instant agreement across the 27 member states to use EU heft to bulk-buy vaccines which were being validated as swiftly as possible.

The process was slow and riddled with anomalies. She credits her boss, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with standing her ground, recalling how she correctly said the early difficulties would be overcome.

“That entire process taught us three things: firstly, how badly organised we were for a developed society. Secondly, panic ensues if you cannot organise things. But, finally, that when the crisis hits, the EU can do the right thing.”

Covid-19 is not over – though everyone hopes it is on its way out.

But, before anyone got to draw breath, Russia invaded Ukraine. Here, she insists the EU had made preparations for a worst-case scenario as the extent of sanctions were worked out late last year allowing five waves of penalties to be imposed upon Russia in as many weeks.

But her key point is that the Ukraine war has brought profound changes to Ireland and all the other EU member states. We know that the big one for all of the EU is energy supply, with Putin’s evil Russian regime having a considerable advantage. Ms McGuinness says Ireland, just like the rest of Europe, has to promote the use of renewable energy, especially wind, as swiftly as possible.

But all of that is going to take some time – even if we streamline investment, harden political will, and speed up planning processes.

In the meantime, fossil fuels – and, dare we say it, nuclear power – are going to have to fill some considerable gaps in supply. All of that brings us to a big task given to her as EU Commissioner, which was to codify whether natural gas and nuclear power might be in some way “green”. Her big picture answer was “yes – they’re green”, though she bridles at this generalisation, insisting both energy types have positives, with strict terms and conditions attached, to tide everyone over until real green energy is more abundantly available.

“I never, ever, said natural gas or nuclear power was ‘green’.

“But we have to get real and ensure economies don’t collapse until real renewables come on stream in considerable quantity,” she insisted.

The Fine Gael former MEP insists she profoundly dislikes “colour coding policies” because it only leads to divisions. “So you’re either pro-green or you’re anti-green. We need to stop that and take a more unified approach to things,” she argues.

“War in Ukraine has changed life for all of us. We were planning to make all kinds changes on energy supply, and how we can use energy better, and how we approach the many challenges facing farming.

“We have to do all those things – but they must happen much faster.”