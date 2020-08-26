EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign tonight

Embattled EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will resign later this evening.

Mr Hogan was the focus of intense controversy since last Saturday when the Taoiseach and Tánaiste effectively called upon him to quit.

His fate was today being considered by his boss, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with a final decision still being delayed.

But well-placed Brussels sources have now confirmed that Mr Hogan will tender his resignation to the Commission President later this evening.

It comes as Mr Hogan’s future as Ireland’s EU commissioner had been hanging in the balance since the controversy over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last week and his travel in Ireland.

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan this morning said the Government no longer had confidence in Commissioner Hogan.

Speaking earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Hogan “undermined the whole approach to public health in Ireland” with his recent movements in Ireland.

Mr Martin said Mr Hogan’s “changing narrative” was a “significant difficulty” for the Government but declined to explicitly state it had lost confidence in the Commissioner or that he should resign.

“We’ve made very clear our anger and annoyance,” he said. “We’ve made that very clear.”

Mr Martin said he hadn’t contacted the President of the Commission nor had any official on his behalf.

He said the commissioner is accountable to the Commission, not to the Oireachtas or the Government.

“We’re very clear in terms of the importance of ensuring we’re not seeking to influence the President of the Commission,” he said

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signalled today that she was to take other information sources into account after he submitted a written report to her on his trip to Ireland.

It came after more details of Mr Hogan's travel in Ireland in recent weeks emerged yesterday, including a hotel stay in Co Limerick August 12, the night before he played golf at Adare Manor and a social visit in Co Roscommon on August 17 en route to the golf event in Galway.

Mr Hogan's quarantine period was not due to end until August 13 after he arrived from Brussels on July 31.

He has insisted he was not required to quarantine at the time, but Irish authorities say he should have isolated for a full 14 days on his return from Brussels and reject the Commissioner’s argument that a negative Covid test result had ended his obligation to isolate.

Mr Hogan was challenged on his claims about the requirement for him to quarantine after returning from Brussels in an interview with RTÉ's Tony Connelly.

The HSE guidance was put to him and Mr Hogan replied: "Well, I don't accept that."

Last night Mr Hogan wrote on Twitter "Just to clarify: I never said that I don't accept the HSE advice, I was taking issue at the proposition put to me in the interview.

"At all times, I acted in good faith on the basis of the information available to me."

