EU Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns but insists 'I didn't break any law'

Phil Hogan has confirmed his resignation from his role as EU Commissioner this evening but insists, 'I didn't break the law'.

In a statement, he said his recent trip to Ireland was becoming a distraction from his work as EU Commissioner.

"This evening I have tendered my resignation as EU Trade Commissioner to the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen.

"It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU Commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead," he said, adding that he "deeply regrets" that his actions during his recent trip to Ireland has caused "such concern, unease and upset."

"I have always tried to comply with all relevant Covid-19 Regulations in Ireland and had understood that I had met with all relevant public health Guidelines, particularly following confirmation of a negative Covid-19 test.

"I reiterate my heartfelt apology to the Irish people for the mistakes I made during my visit. The Irish people have made incredible efforts to contain the coronavirus, and the European Commission will continue to support you, and all EU Member States, in defeating this terrible pandemic."

Mr Hogan said his decision to resign was one he "reluctant conclusion" he came to on his own.

"Nobody has to tell me at the end of the day when the experience that I've gained over that number of years has led me to believe what is the right thing to do," he told RTÉ's News.

Mr Hogan again insisted he "broke no regulations" but said he "could have adhered better to the guidelines."

"This was a distraction of course for many people at time when they're trying to grapple with the seriousness of this pandemic," he added.

"I felt that this, the fact that I made these mistakes, notwithstanding the fact that I didn't break the law, was a sufficient distraction from the job that he was doing, and for the work of the Commission. "

"After almost 40 years in public life in Ireland and in Europe, I've come to the reluctant conclusion that this sort of distraction around my visit to Ireland was going to continue and continue, and therefore I should resign and take myself away from this work that's essential now for the European Union and the member states to work together for to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Ryan acknowledged Mr Hogan's resignation, saying it was the "correct course of action."

"While this must have been a difficult decision for him personally, we believe that it is the correct course of action given the circumstances of the past week. We all have a responsibility to support and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations," a statement said.

"We all must persevere in our efforts against Covid 19. Former Commissioner Hogan has served Europe and Ireland with distinction.

"The government will consider his replacement in due course."

Mr Hogan was the focus of intense controversy since last Saturday when the Taoiseach and Tánaiste effectively called upon him to quit.

His fate was today being considered by his boss, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with his resignation coming before a final decision was made.

It comes as Mr Hogan’s future as Ireland’s EU commissioner had been hanging in the balance since the controversy over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last week and his travel in Ireland.

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan this morning said the Government no longer had confidence in Commissioner Hogan.

Speaking earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Hogan “undermined the whole approach to public health in Ireland” with his recent movements in Ireland.

Mr Martin said Mr Hogan’s “changing narrative” was a “significant difficulty” for the Government but declined to explicitly state it had lost confidence in the Commissioner or that he should resign.

“We’ve made very clear our anger and annoyance,” he said. “We’ve made that very clear.”

Mr Martin said he hadn’t contacted the President of the Commission nor had any official on his behalf.

He said the commissioner is accountable to the Commission, not to the Oireachtas or the Government.

“We’re very clear in terms of the importance of ensuring we’re not seeking to influence the President of the Commission,” he said

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signalled today that she was to take other information sources into account after he submitted a written report to her on his trip to Ireland after more details of Mr Hogan's travel in Ireland in recent weeks emerged yesterday.

This included a hotel stay in Co Limerick August 12, the night before he played golf at Adare Manor and a social visit in Co Roscommon on August 17 en route to the golf event in Galway.

Mr Hogan's quarantine period was not due to end until August 13 after he arrived from Brussels on July 31.

He has insisted he was not required to quarantine at the time, but Irish authorities say he should have isolated for a full 14 days on his return from Brussels and reject the Commissioner’s argument that a negative Covid test result had ended his obligation to isolate.

Mr Hogan was challenged on his claims about the requirement for him to quarantine after returning from Brussels in an interview with RTÉ's Tony Connelly.

The HSE guidance was put to him and Mr Hogan replied: "Well, I don't accept that."

Last night Mr Hogan wrote on Twitter "Just to clarify: I never said that I don't accept the HSE advice, I was taking issue at the proposition put to me in the interview.

"At all times, I acted in good faith on the basis of the information available to me."

Online Editors