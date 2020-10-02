EU Commissioner designate Mairead McGuinness 'disagrees completely' with Michael D'Arcy appointment

EU Commissioner designate Mairead McGuinnes has said she “disagrees completely” with former Minister of State Michael D’Arcy’s appointment to a lobbying group for investment bankers.

During a confirmation hearing in the European Parliament, Ms McGuinness said “revolving doors” between financial services and politics are “extremely dangerous for stability”.

The former Fine Gael politician was responding to Independent MEP Mick Wallace who asked Ms McGuinness about Mr D’Arcy’s controversial appointment as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

Mr Wallace asked if she would “address the problem of resolving doors” in politics and big business if elected as a EU Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union.

“I disagree completely with that. We have an office, an agency in Ireland, the Standards in Public Office, I think they should look into this,” she said.

“I think revolving doors are extremely dangerous for stability. I think we need to be mindful there are rules in our house but also in the Commission around what is appropriate or not for commissioners to do because it sends out the wrong signal,” she added.

She said politicians should counter their work with financial services by also engaging with consumer groups.

“I think at the moment there isn’t a balance because consumers find it hard to come together,” she added.

Separately, Ms McGuinness said she would support any moves by the EU Commission to ensure companies pay their “fair share” of taxes and are transparent about how they do it.

She said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is examining proposals for how global corporation taxes can be fairly treated but said if the process becomes “bogged down in politics” the Commission will step in with proposals.

Ms McGuinness was also critical of banks selling off bundles of distressed home mortgages to vulture funds, especially if they became bad debts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The connection between the borrower and the lender should not be broken when or if loans are sold on,” she said.

“I would be absolutely opposed to the bundling of mortgages that have got into trouble not because of any recklessness on behalf of a household but because rather the pandemic has closed a business or kept us all under lock and key,” shredded.

She said a balance needs to be found between protecting customer rights and ensuring banks can keep lending.

Dublin MEP Frances Fitzgerald raised concerns about Irish people being unable to access mortgage and banking products in other EU states.

Ms Fitzgerald said mortgage rates were far higher in Ireland than in other EU countries and said the single market should allow people access financial products in other member states.

Ms McGuinness agreed but said there are legal difficulties around allowing customers to draw down mortgages in another country for a home in Ireland.

However, she committed to looking at the issue if elected.

Ms McGuinness was chosen to replace former Commissioner Phil Hogan after he became embroiled in the Oireachtas Golf Society scandal and was found to have breached lockdown rules for County Kildare.

Ms McGuinness underwent three hours of a confirmation hearing today ahead of a vote in the EU parliament on her nomination next week.

