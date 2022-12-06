EU Commission approval may be needed before State can help build student accommodation in DCU and UCD

EU Commission approval may be needed before the State can subsidise student accommodation in DCU and UCD, according to Further Education Minister Simon Harris.

He plans to subsidise the construction of 4,500 student beds on university campuses in the coming years.

However, he has run into difficulty getting accommodation built in UCD and DCU due to the “scale” of the projects.

There is now a danger subsidising those projects may break state aid rules and as a result, EU Commission permission may be needed.

“The UCD and DCU projects are much bigger in scale,” said Mr Harris.

“We need to make sure we comply with state aid rules. We may need to develop a new scheme and seek European Commission approval under state aid rules. But I am very confident we’ll get the UCD and the DCU projects moving.”

UCD recently wrote to Mr Harris, saying the building of 1,200 beds is no longer viable due to spiralling construction costs.

The minister said UCD is still around the table on negotiations in seeking State support to build student beds.

“UCD haven’t pulled out of engaging with us, what they announced before this policy was that they wouldn’t be able to proceed.

“We’re engaging very intensively with them and DCU to try and put a similar model in place for them,” he said.

He said the 4,500 target will be exceeded as technological universities will now also be enabled to build housing on their campuses and €1m was announced for this last week.

“I was waiting to move the full 4,500 over the line, we’re moving ahead with the 700 but there’s a lot more to come,” he said.

He said the first batch of 700 beds will begin to be built next year and students will be able to move into this new housing from 2024.

Some 674-units are being built and are due to be handed over in January with students moving into these in the following academic year.