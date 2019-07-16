EU chief frontrunner Ursula von der Leyen ‘ready’ for Brexit extension and clashes with Nigel Farage

The candidate to become the next European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has said she is “ready” for a further Brexit extension if it’s needed.

She also clashed with the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage as she appealed to MEPs to support her appointment as Commission President in a European Parliament vote later today.

Ms von der Leyen described Brexit as a “serious decision” adding: “we regret it but we respect it”.

She said the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement “provides certainty” for peace in Ireland and other issues like citizens’ rights.

Ms von der Leyen is hoping to gather support for her candidacy among MEPs (AP)

She also told MEPs: “I stand ready for a further extension of the withdrawal date should more time be required.”

The current deadline is October 31.

The favourite to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Conservative Party leadership race – Boris Johnson – has said he wants the UK to leave the EU on that date with or without a deal.

During this morning’s debate Brexit Party MEP Nigel Farage claimed that Ms Von der Leyen was pushing for a “centralised, undemocratic, updated form of communism” in the EU.

He added: “In some ways I’m really rather pleased, because you have just made Brexit a lot more popular in the UK.

“Thank God we’re leaving.”

Ms Von der Leyen replied speaking of the importance of the EU working with the UK but adding: “I think Mr Farage, we can probably do without what you have got to say here.”

Online Editors