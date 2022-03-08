ESB made record €679m profit last year as thousands of homeowners struggle to pay soaring energy bills

The ESB made €679 million in profits in 2021, the Cabinet has been told – up 10 per cent on a record profit in 2020.

The huge margin was revealed a month after the Tánaiste told the Dáil that the Government could restrain the ESB from making “hyper profits” – and might use an excess to reduce electricity costs for ordinary people.

The detail of the profit was revealed as the Cabinet considered the ESB's annual report and accounts ahead of official publication.

The ESB pays an annual dividend to the State, its shareholder, but a Government spokesman was last night unable to say how much it might be.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar suggested a restraint of profits after the ESB made €616 million profit in 2020, and €356 million in the first half of 2021.





“I do not believe that the ESB should make hyper profits or bumper profits this year," Mr Varadkar said in February.

“We've a mechanism for dealing with that. The ESB is a State-owned company. It pays the State a substantial dividend every year.

“We can take a larger dividend. So it's not the case that they can just run up huge profits and put them in a bank account somewhere.

"We are the shareholder and we if the ESB runs up huge profits this year, we can take a bigger dividend."

The Government is likely to come under renewed pressure on the issue, since hundreds of thousands of consumers are struggling to pay their electricity bills, which have leapt in price because of underlying fuel input costs.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said another name for inflation was price-gouging and profiteering by powerful companies and individuals.

He said that another power company, Energia, had seen their profits jump by 46pc last year and 45pc the year before, and was paying million in dividends to their shareholders. “So there are winners and there are losers.”

He added: “Rents in this country have gone up by 60-61pc in the last decade. Rents in the rest of Europe have gone up as well, but only by 14pc.

“So you are allowing the landlords to cream it on the back of the housing misery of ordinary working people. That's the reality.”

