Eoin Ó Broin apologises to senior servant directly for ‘drawing’ him into ‘public debate’

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin told a top civil servant he was sorry for “drawing” him into “public debate” with his “wholly inappropriate” comments.

The Dublin TD called on the State’s chief economist John McCarty to be sacked during a debate on housing at the Night and Day festival in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

However, he later apologised for his comments and wrote a letter of apology to Mr McCarthy.

Mr Ó Broin expressed his “regret” at having made the comments at all in the letter, released under Freedom of Information to Independent.ie.

“I hope you don’t mind me emailing you directly but I wanted to apologise for comments I made at a debate on housing at a festival in Roscommon a number of weeks ago,” he wrote.

“The remarks were wholly inappropriate and I have publicly retracted them.

Read More

“I apologise for unnecessarily drawing you into this public debate and wish again to reiterate my regret that I made these remarks in the first place.”

At the festival, Mr Ó Broin said Mr McCarthy should be sacked and not allowed to continue to inform the State on housing policies.

The Irish Daily Mail reported Ó Broin as saying: “I think John [McCarthy] should be sacked… You have a guy who knows nothing about housing, nothing at all. He is a very, very orthodox, I would argue, almost evangelical economist in terms of his way of seeing things. He was the kind of economist that advised government to do the kinds of things that they did before the crash.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his comments were “disruptive, shifty and risky” and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also criticised the remarks.

Even though Mr Ó Broin retracted his remarks about Mr McCarthy being sacked, he said he should not continue to advise on housing policy.

“I don’t believe the individual who gave the advice should be sacked. But I also don’t believe he should be informing government housing policy,” he said.



