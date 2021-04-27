EOGHAN Murphy’s sudden resignation as a TD for Dublin Bay South comes as no surprise to those in politics who know him.

Rumours of the former housing minister’s departure have been circulating for months but were always strongly denied.

“It was on the cards for a while. I guess he felt he was still young enough to do other things,” said one TD who knows him well. “Politics is different now. The days of lads staying all of a career are over.”

Mr Murphy, who turned 39 last Friday, has quit politics following 12 years as a councillor, TD and minister, to pursue a career in the area of international cooperation, human rights and democracy.

His political career may have been a lot different had the Progressive Democrats taken him up on his offer to get involved after their dismal 2007 general election.

The then 25-year-old, who was troubled by the PDs’ demise, emailed the party expressing an interest in joining. But he never heard back.

His D4 credentials are impeccable.

A former pupil of Star of the Sea primary school in Sandymount and St Michael’s College in Donnybrook, he graduated from UCD with a first-class honours degree in philosophy and English.

He later obtained a master’s in international politics from King’s College in London and interned with British Labour MP Jane Griffiths.

Later working as speechwriter for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation in Vienna in 2008, Mr Murphy had a chance meeting with Enda Kenny at Jurys hotel in London following Ireland's Six Nations defeat to England.

“Enda gave me his number and he said, ‘next time you’re back in Dublin, call me’. I met him, we had a chat, and I wasn’t a member of Fine Gael then. So he was one of the people who encouraged me to get into politics,” he later recalled.

Mr Murphy joined Fine Gael in 2008 and ran for the party in the 2009 local elections, taking a seat on Dublin City Council.

He was Lucinda Creighton’s running mate in the 2011 general election, when Fine Gael’s historic 77-seat haul included two in what was then Dublin South-East.

With Ms Creighton becoming a junior minister, Mr Murphy was confined to the backbenches, where he caused trouble by becoming involved in the so-called five-a-side group.

The loose alliance of male Fine Gael backbenchers, formed over pints in the Dáil bar, co-wrote newspaper articles that criticised the slow pace of austerity and public sector reform.

Senior Fine Gael figures found the group unhelpful and saw Murphy as the ringleader.

It fizzled out in 2014 after the Troika left town. Of its membership, only Kerry TD Brendan Griffin and Senator Seán Kyne remain in politics.

Mr Murphy was a diligent member of the Public Accounts Committee and Enda Kenny put him on the banking inquiry in 2015.

He helped to salvage its final report after the inquiry ran into the sand and almost collapsed.

After participating in the 2016 Government talks, he was made a Minister of State in the Department of Finance.

By then, his focus had turned to plotting the downfall of the man who had encouraged him to enter politics in the first place.

He aligned himself with Leo Varadkar’s nascent leadership campaign.

As campaign manager he played a key role in delivering sufficient support for Mr Varadkar from the parliamentary party to see off Simon Coveney, who was backed by Fine Gael grassroots, in 2017.

Mr Varadkar, as newly-installed Taoiseach, rewarded Murphy’s efforts with the hospital pass of the Department of Housing after Mr Coveney negotiated his way out of the Customs House to take up the plum Foreign Affairs gig – one which Mr Murphy would perhaps have preferred.

As Minister for Housing, he became a lightning rod for intense public criticism of the Government’s handling of the housing and homelessness crisis.

The charge by Fianna Fáil’s then-housing spokesman Darragh O’Brien, that Varadkar and Murphy were “too elitist” to fix the crisis, stuck.

Mr Murphy hardly helped himself by describing co-living as like “a very trendy” boutique hotel and an “exciting” choice for young workers" – comments he later expressed regret over.

In his four years in Housing, he survived two Dáil no-confidence motions. He firmly believes the policies he introduced, including setting up the Land Development Agency, have laid the groundwork for more houses to be built over the coming years.

“It’s not impossible,” Mr Murphy told Claire Byrne on Tuesday when asked about solving the housing crisis. “It just needs more time.”

Despite his growing unpopularity – he was heckled at the local election count in 2019 – he held his Dáil seat in Dublin Bay South on an otherwise bad day for the party last year.

He played a limited role in the protracted Government talks to form a historic coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, and let it be known to Mr Varadkar that he did not wish to be reappointed to Cabinet.

Returning to the backbenches, he has remained largely out of the public eye over the last year, although he occasionally contributed to the debate on Covid-19 and was one of the more hawkish TDs, pushing for the safe relaxation of public health restrictions.

In an interview in 2014, Mr Murphy signalled his career in politics would not be a lifelong one.

“I am not interested in hanging around for 20 years,” he said. “Go in, do your public duty, get your job done, and get out.”