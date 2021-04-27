| 10.2°C Dublin

Eoghan Murphy – the politician with D4 credentials who faced the wrath of the public as Housing Minister

Fine Gael TD's resignation brings an end to a political career that was launched after a chance meeting with Enda Kenny in a London hotel

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has resigned as a TD. Photo: Arthur Carron. Expand

Close

Hugh O'Connell

EOGHAN Murphy’s sudden resignation as a TD for Dublin Bay South comes as no surprise to those in politics who know him.

Rumours of the former housing minister’s departure have been circulating for months but were always strongly denied.

