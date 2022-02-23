Environment Minister Eamon Ryan hits back at claims by Fine Gael MEP that Ireland ‘depends entirely’ on Russian gas supplies

ENVIRONMENT Minister Eamon Ryan has hit back at a Fine Gael MEP who suggested the Green Party’s opposition to the liquified natural gas (LNG) pipelines could leave Ireland “depending entirely” on Russian gas supplies.

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly said on Tuesday that Mr Ryan, his party colleague Neasa Hourigan and the Green Party were “making a mistake” in opposing LNG. He suggested it could leave the State reliant on Russia for its future gas supplies and drive-up energy costs.

Ireland is relying entirely on the Corrib gas pipeline where there will be “no more gas” in 10 to 20 years, Mr Kelly told Tús Áite on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and questioned why would Ireland be “depending entirely on a country like Russia, who are enemies of the whole democratic world really, and then go against other countries who are happy to supply us with this energy and are democratic allies?”

Speaking on Wednesday Mr Ryan’s spokesperson pointed out that Ireland sources roughly one third of its gas from the Corrib, and two-thirds via the UK, of which only about 3pc originates in Russia.

Last month Mr Ryan directly intervened in the planning application for a €650 million Shannon LNG important terminal in Kerry - where Mr Kelly is from - telling An Bord Pleanála it should not be permitted under any circumstances.

"The Government published a policy document last May stating that the development of any LNG terminals in Ireland should not be permitted pending the outcome of a review into the security of energy supply of the country's electricity and natural gas systems,” Mr Ryan’s spokesperson told Independent.ie

“Ireland’s future lies in renewable energy, such as wind and solar power and the conversion of that electric power into hydrogen and ammonia to help power our industry and transport system.

“Building large LNG infrastructure could lock us into a fossil fuel energy model for decades to come and damage our ability to fulfil our climate action commitments, further exposing us to increased energy insecurity and price rises.”

“Because of our Atlantic location, Ireland’s coast is one of the most energy productive in Europe, with a long-term potential of 70 GW of ocean energy opportunity within 100 km of the coastline. This will allow Ireland to switch from being an importer of dirty fossil fuels to an exporter of clean, renewable energy."

In the interview with Fachtna Ó Drisceoil, Mr Kelly said it was “foolish not to look at LNG for this country so that we can, firstly, have greater energy and, secondly, it would keep prices lower than if we only had one line”.

He said that the current situation in the Ukraine, and the questions it raises about energy supply, supported the argument in favour of LNG.

“I think, when people look at this, they will say, from a practical point of view, that we should at least consider it and make every effort to have LNG for ourselves, since we’ll be relying on gas for the next ten, twenty or even thirty years.”